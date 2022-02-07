Sofía Vergara shows the scar left by cancer to send a nice message

Sofía Vergara discovered that she had thyroid cancer at the age of 28 and it is something that marked her deeply. So much so that at 49 years old she still remembers that moment as a before and after her in her life

Proof of this is the photo that he recently posted on his Instagram. The actress has uploaded an image of her when she was recently operated and the scar that she has on her throat was very noticeable.

Sofía has uploaded a photo where her scar can be seen Instagram

“At 28 years old, ‘cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup. But the doctors found a lump in my throat and that word became part of my story”, begins the text that accompanies the photo.

“I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today, I can call myself a cancer survivor,” she continued.

In the photograph, she is seen with a film camera looking through the lens. “This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment. Seeing the scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt that day. Every day since then,” she has written.

“I am lucky and grateful to be able to share my story and say: early prevention is so important! Schedule your annual checkup for this year if you haven’t already,” she concluded.

Many years have passed until Sofia has dared to talk about this disease. She for a while she wanted to keep it a secret.

She has been on iodine treatment for a long time and with strict check-ups. Something so hard for her that she did not want the press to talk about it, as she told the magazine health.