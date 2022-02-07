Sofia Vergara showed the scar left by thyroid cancer

The actress Sofia Vergarawho a few months ago revealed to his millions of fans that he suffered from thyroid cancer years ago, decided to share the scar left by this disease at the time.

Through your account Instagramwhere she has more than 24 million followers, the barranquillera shared a photograph with a huge camera in which the scar on her throat can be seen.

“At 28 years old, “Cancer” was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup. But the doctors found a lump in my throat and that word became part of my story. I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today, I can call myself a cancer survivor.”wrote.

She explained that the snapshot was taken when she began her dream of becoming an actress and called on her fans to take care of her health and get checkups on time.

“This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment, and seeing the scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt that day, and every day since. I am lucky and grateful to be able to share my story and say: early prevention is so important! Schedule your annual checkup for this year if you haven’t already done so.”he added.

For now, Sofía is in the recordings of her new series for Netflixwhere it will give life to Griselda White.

