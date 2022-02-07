Snoop Dogg and Eminem will be part of the halftime show

The super bowl sunday, Super Bowl Sunday, is marked in red on American sports calendars. Fans of the finalist teams and lovers of football in general, families, friends, colleagues gather around a screen, either at home or in a bar, to celebrate a day that has become a kind of unofficial national holiday.

And not only for sport: the halftime performance It causes as much or more expectation than what happens with the oval ball.

Last year 96.4 million people followed the event on television, as published by the CNBC, the lowest number since 2007, and almost six million viewers (average per minute) did so on streaming platforms. In all, more than a hundred million people watched the battle between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Bucaneers and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs.

On this occasion, the team from the South Division of the National Conference beat the team from the West Division of the American Conference by 31-9, in which, after the announcement of its withdrawal, it has become the last Brady’s Super Bowl. This year, the Cincinnati Bengals, after 33 years, will dispute the Vince Lombardi Trophy against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in InglewoodCalif., Feb. 13.

The last edition of the championship was marked by covid-19. This year, despite the increase in cases associated with the variant omicronthe NFL (National Soccer League, for its acronym in English) has not communicated, at least for the moment, capacity restrictions. Of course, all attendees must prove that they are vaccinated or show a negative PCR or antigen test. In addition, the use of a mask will be mandatory.

This great mass event in which the winner of the National Conference (NFC) and the American Conference (AFC) face each other has its origin in the rivalry between two leagues, the NFL and the AFL, American Football Leaguewhich were finally merged in 1966.

The agreement between the two stipulated the celebration of an end-of-season match that was played for the first time on January 15, 1967, in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. In that first matchup, the Green Bay Packers of Wisconsin beat the Kansas City Chiefs by 25 points in a stadium that still had empty seats.

Since then, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are the two teams with the most trophies under their belt, tied at six. They are followed by the San Francisco 49ERS and the Dallas Cowboys, with five, and the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants with four. Interestingly, the New England Patriots they are also the most Super Bowl losers, five times, tied with the Denver Broncos. With 11 games, they are the team that has played it the most times.

The Cincinnati Bengals They had been 33 years without reaching the match that decides the champion of champions. The tigers, trained by Zac Taylor and the surprise of the season, came to the fight for the ring after overcoming Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. The Ohio team, with an average age of just over 25, has one of its best assets in its quarterback Joe Burrow. And a great candidate for MVP. The player returned to competition this season after missing part of the previous one after tearing ligaments in his left knee in November 2020.

The Los Angeles Rams will dispute the title at home, in their stadium, although they will play as visitors. They are the second team in the history of the superbowl in having that privilege, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did in 2020. Among the members of the team, coached by Sean McVay, stand out his quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

THE SPECTACLE OF REST

For those who are more into musical entertainment than sports, the Super Bowl reserves a quarter of an hour for it. The “halftime show”, the half-time performance generates as much expectation as the match. During the first eight years of the championship, the marching bands, mainly, were in charge of filling that gap.

By the mid-1970s, contemporary television and Broadway personalities, dancers, musicians, and singers were included. The show of “half-time”It was gaining importance and in the nineties the pop artists and bands of the moment took over: New Kids on The Block, Gloria Stefan, Diana Ross, Boyz II Men, etc.

At this stage, concerts such as the one by michaeljackson, in 1993, the year in which the accusations of pedophilia began, and which was a kind of turning point. Already in the 2000s, other artists took to the stage such as Aerosmith, Christina Aguilera, Nsync, Enrique Iglesias, Phil Collins, Britney Spears, U2, No Doubt, Sting and Mary J. Blidge, among others.

In 2004, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson, who acted alongside Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly, starred in one of the most controversial moments, known as the Nipplegate. Timberlake exposed Jackson’s chest, covered by a nipple shield. Complaints and censorship arrived and the artist’s career and image, only hers, suffered.

Between 2004 and 2010 the protagonists were consecrated figures of music such as Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, with a stage in the shape of their logo, Prince, who sang “Purple Rain” in the rain, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band and The Who. From that moment on, pop artists such as the Black Eyed Peas, Beyoncé with Destiny’s Child, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, among others, took the reins again.

Last year, the task fell to The Weeknd. This year it will be the hip-hop stars of the 90s and 2000s Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige who will be in charge of entertaining the spectators inside the stadium and on the other side of the screen.

Whether it’s because of the pre-match parties, the game, the consumption of alcohol during the day or the celebrations after the victory, the hangover from the superbowl it is felt throughout the country the next day. Especially in the workplace. The Workforce Institute does a survey every year on how many employees plan not to be seen in the office and last year the estimate reached 16 million.

Where to watch the Super Bowl?

In Ecuador, according to the time difference, the event will start at 18:30 on Sunday, February 13. It will be available on ESPN2.

Peru: 6:30 p.m.

Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.

Brazil: 8:30 p.m.

United States: 6:30 p.m. (Miami)

Spain (Monday, February 8): 12:30 am