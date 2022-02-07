“Since I was arrested, he never spoke to me again”

The 38-year-old actress Anne Hathaway is a star that has dazzled everyone for his chameleonic interpretive ability to make papers of all kinds. A year ago he had a relationship with Raffaello Follieri, a wealthy real estate agent whom she dated for 4 years.

Hathaway and Follieri they fell in love quickly, while enjoying a life full of Expensive gifts, luxuries, private jet flights and getaways wildly expensive romantics. But nevertheless, the couple’s fairy tale would not have a happy ending.

June 24, 2008, Raffaello Follieri was arrested by the FBI for embezzlement. Prosecutors stated that Follieri had swindled about 6 million dollars various real estate investors. Follieri pleaded guilty to charges such as wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy in a New York court, as part of a plea bargain. After five years in prison, he was deported to Italy and was barred from returning to the United States.

Now, in an interview with TheDailyMail Raffaello Follieri has stated that since the night of his arrest he never spoke to Anne Hathaway again.

“That night Annie called me from Los Angeles where I was doing a press conference,” recalled Hathaway’s ex-boyfriend. “We talked on the phone for about 10 minutes about when he could come home. Annie’s last words were: “I will always love you” and we both hung up. That was at 2 in the morning June 24, 2008 and at 6:00 in the morning they arrested me. I never spoke to her againFollieri declared.

“I think you made an important business decision in which decided to save his career before our relationship because it was more important. I’m not bitter You can see I’m not lying if you look into my eyes. I’m not angry, but it hurt me“, continued the real estate agent.

“I was 25 years old when we met in 2004. We had a lot of happy times. I thought there was no limit for me“, he stated flatly.

“One night when Annie was filming in another country, I was in the apartment looking out a window with incredible views feeling like I could do anything I wanted. One day I was in the Olympic Tower and the next I was confined to a small cell in New York. York,” said Raffaello Follieri. “When you are young, you try to do things quickly. I was 20 years old and I was shallow, so I made many mistakes“, he added.

“If Hathaway had wanted contact me, I would know how to do it through my family and my friends, and never did. We had been fighting a lot, as many couples do, but we were still in a relationship. I was broken into a thousand pieces“, he confirmed.

Although Follieri considers that Anne Hathaway did not do things well, many close friends of the actress declared that they had seen her tremendously heartbroken and sad for their breakup, coming to live for a time at a close friend’s house.

Years later Hathaway married Adam Shulman, and had two children: Jonathan (5 years) and Jack Shulman (one).

His hard time in prison

Raffaello came to be transferred to four different penitentiary centers, to which he adds which was the most complicated to live. “The one in Brooklyn was the hardest. There were 120 people in a room with two bathrooms, where there were droppings in showers Y rats under beds“, he narrated still disgusted. “The food was so rotten that made me sick“.

“In prison I couldn’t sleep a wink because I was always alert in case something happened Or they came for me. I was prepared at all times and that will stay with me forever. I still sleep very littlelike three or four hours. I can’t sleep anymore“, he said honestly.

