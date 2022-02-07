‘Since I arrived in America I had not found myself in this situation’

A year has passed since Alvaro Fidalgo He arrived at the Nido and in all this time he had never had to experience such a complicated situation in the club, not even in the eliminations of the Leagues previous, the Spanish footballer himself recognized that the terrible performance given last night cannot be repeated in a team like America.

“Since I arrived at the club I had not found myself in this situation because since I had arrived the games were being won and it is a situation in which we must show all the positive attitude and show that we are America, tonight (yesterday ) in the Azteca cannot happen again”, declared the midfielder.

Fidalgo acknowledged that the team needs a change of attitude after the defeat suffered against the Potosinos and the bad start to the tournament they have had.

“There are many things to improve, many things to work on, we have to change our attitude and in many things because that way we cannot win and we already saw it. There are already two defeats in a row at Azteca when we had been more than a year until the match came of Pumas without losing, there is nothing left to work on and much to improve,” he added.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: LAYÚN OFFERED APOLOGIES FOR ‘EXPLOYING’ AGAINST REFEREES: ‘IT IS NOT THE EXAMPLE I WANT TO SHOW’