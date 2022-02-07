See Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West’s Divorce Is Deadlocked – E! Online Latino

Kim, who last November launched a joint social media account for herself and her eldest daughter North West, 8, responded on her Instagram story, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more painful than any TikTok North can create. As the father who is the primary provider and caretaker of our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wants with adult supervision, because it brings her happiness.”

Ultimately, the rules regarding the social media activities of the former couple’s children could be decided as part of a future custody agreement.

California family law attorney, Elizabeth Black, who is not working with either Kim or Kanye, told E! News, “Every judge is going to have a different point of view. But the law is that the court can order that one parent has the sole authority to make decisions on these kinds of issues.”

In her post, Kim also wrote, “Divorce is hard enough on our kids and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such negative and public ways is only causing more pain for everyone.”