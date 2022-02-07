save more than 180 euros on your purchase

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sinks to 577 euros, a discount of more than 180 euros that takes it to historical lows.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G It has been on the market for just over a month, but its price is already plummeting so you can save a few euros when you buy it. Be careful, we are not talking about an unimportant discount, we are talking about a drop in its price of more than 180 euros. Specifically, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at amazon for €577.

The model on offer is the 6GB+128GB one, which has a recommended retail price of 759 euros. In addition to saving you a lot of money, by taking advantage of this opportunity you also get a high-end smartphone with excellent quality screen, full processor power Snapdragon 888 5G, triple rear camera and one autonomy that can reach up to two days.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with more than 180 euros discount

When we had the opportunity to analyze the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, we told you that it has a beautiful design and comfortable format, as it can be held and used with one hand. In this sense, its size and weight have a lot to do with it, with a thickness of 7.9 millimeters and a weight of only 177 grams. In addition, it has IP68 protection that certifies its water and dust resistance.

Testing Samsung’s phone, we also found that its screen is of excellent quality. Specifically, mount a panel Dynamic AMOLED 2X from 6.4 inches with resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz which looks very, very good. Under the chassis works the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, with integrated 5G modem, which offers exceptional performance under any circumstance. Be careful, this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G already arrives with One UI 4 based on Android 12.

Regarding photography, the terminal equips three cameras on the back: 12MP main, 12 MP ultra wide angle and 8 MP telephoto. If we turn it over, in the hole in the screen we find a 32MP camera. In general, the experience with the cameras of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is more than satisfactory, obtaining bright, very colorful captures with a good dynamic range.

One of the sections that has conquered us the most on the mobile phone is autonomy, since its 4,500mAh battery offers without many complications up to two days on a full charge. Without a doubt, it is a real delight to be able to use the phone for so long without being asked to connect it to the charger.

Speaking of the latter, to take advantage of the 25W fast charge of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G you must reuse a charger that you have at home, because none comes in the box. If you don’t have one, you can buy a Samsung 25W charger for 12.45 euros in amazonIt’s half price.

