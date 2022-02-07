Santiago Solari, with the worst start in America in 19 years

America was not with a point after four dates since the 2003 Apertura, under the baton of Leo Benakker

With the defeat of América, 3 to 2 against Atlético de San Luis, the “Solari out!” and the “Bathrooms Out” at the Azteca Stadiumsince the team barely has a point after three duels played (with one duel less to the current day), a record that the Azulcrema team did not have for 19 years

Santiago Solari imago7

America was not on date four with a point since the 2003 Apertura, the year in which the Dutchman Leo Benakker was in charge of the Eagles. In that championship, the azulcrema team finished in ninth place in the table, outside the Liguilla.

In 2003, America got a point in four games thanks to a tie with Cruz Azul and defeats against Pumas, Veracruz and Tecoswho still played in the maximum circuit.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

In the current tournament, the team is led by the Argentine Santiago Solari and has barely added a point in four games. America tied with Puebla, but lost to San Luis and Atlas. In their favor, the azulcremas have a pending game, against Mazatlán FCbecause their stadium was undergoing maintenance and the game was postponed.

In the case of Leo Benakker, the Dutchman had the patience of the America board, which allowed him to stay one more tournament. In the case of Santiago Solari, the fans have begun to ask for his departure, along with that of the current board.

In the previous days, the owner of América, Emilio Azcárraga, visited the facilities of América, to attract the attention of his players and with the intention that it will improve the team’s performance. There was no improvement and they ended up falling 3-2 at the Azteca Stadium, against San Luis. América is in the penultimate position of the table, only above Santos and Mazatlán.