Santiago Solari. The charm of the coach in America is over

Santiago Solari came to generate a special aura in the American fan who saw him as a kind of messiah, but with the passing of the months, the tournaments and the matches, the romance was waning. In December the social networks demonstrated against the Argentine coach after the elimination with Pumas and on Saturday, as if it were a whisper, in the stands a “Solari out” was heard.

The current moment is the most critical that the Argentine coach has experienced since he arrived in Mexico in January 2021, because the Americanist fan does not like what he sees. It is understood that if America loses a game, because it is not an unbeatable team. When you lose two, it already generates some concern, but when he reaches eight games without winning something is happening.

From the most recent to the most distant, America does not show an evolution with respect to its last victory that dates back to October 23 from last year; in this time two titles were lost in games where the team was not up to the shield.

In Saturday’s game against Atlético de San Luis several of the shortcomings of a team that is not enough with the effort came to lightin this time he has been overwhelmed and is incapable of changing the defeatist dynamic in which Santiago Solari’s team has fallen on the bench of America and that he will have to solve to change the current moment.

A game that does not convince

America’s way of playing has been very pragmaticprivileging order, is not a team that launches into an adventure or one that plays a game that pleases the stands for its offensive court, rather wait for an error from the rival while becoming strong in defensea style that does not finish convincing.

In addition, that formula has not reached him in the last eight games (7 in the League and the Concachampions final). The charm that Solari had achievedbecause the result accompanied him, it ended in that final against Monterrey where the team was not proactive but passive. And the fret came in the Liguilla, when being the leader he was eliminated and humiliated at home by a team that had come from the playoffs.

no ability to react

In these eight games the offensive game of America has been lowit is difficult for him to generate scoring chances, to put his strikers in a situation of finishing, who spend a lot of time watching the development of the game without smelling the ball. Last semester none of their attackers appeared in the top ten of best scorersMidfielder Álvaro Fidalgo was their most lethal player with four goals. And in the Liguilla none of their forwards converted.

With a light attack, the only thing you see is a team without an answer in adversity, when he sees himself inferior on the scoreboard, he cannot turn it around, this is what happened in four of the last eight games. But, also, there were a couple where he got ahead very early and was unable to hold it. 12 goals conceded and only 5 scored speaks of the offensive and defensive imbalance.

Santiago Solari finds himself facing the perfect exam to prove his skills, and solve his first crisis in Coapa.

ZZM