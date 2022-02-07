Santiago Solari, accustomed to failure with Las Águilas

Santiago Solari arrived at America in a desperate attempt by the board to make their last successful technical director forget: Michael Herrera.

The Argentine, who is starting his third tournament at the head of the Eaglescame after failing in his first experience as a strategist of First divisionwith the Real Madrid in the 2018-19 season, when —in a short period— he lost the Leaguewas eliminated in Copa del Rey and in the Champions League.

With the America, has also failed hopelessly. Because the word failure is defined as “adverse result in something that was expected to happen well”. and the things between Solari and the America they have not gone well.

Guardians 2021. The team is second place, with 38 points. In the league is eliminated by Pachuca in the quarterfinals. Result: Failure. opening 2021. America is first place, with 35 units.

Adding the football year, he broke a record in the club, with 73 points. In the Liguilla, he is eliminated by the Cougars in the quarterfinals. Result: Failure. Champions League of Concacaf 2021. The Eagles they reach the final and lose it to Monterey. Result: Failure.

The America lives one of its worst starts in short tournaments, and the board -headed by Santiago Baths— He said that he has already complied by putting together a team with good reinforcements, although these —so far— have not made a difference.