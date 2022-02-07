Russian Kamila Valieva, 15, shines with historic quadruple jump in Beijing2022

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) – Russia’s figure skating team claimed the team gold medal at the Beijing Games on Monday, with 15-year-old sensation Kamila Valieva made the first quadruple jump of a woman in an Olympic competition.

Kamila Valieva in action. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

The United States took silver and Japan the bronze.

The athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee (COR), who were favorites before the competition, had the gold even before the women’s individual free skating event, but Valieva closed the day of competition in style.

Wearing flashy red gloves and skating to Maurice Ravel’s classic “Bolero,” he performed a quadruple salchow early in his program and a quadruple toe loop in combination before falling into another quadruple toe loop attempt. .

Despite the mistake, she easily finished on top with a score of 178.92 ahead of Japanese runner-up Kaori Sakamoto (148.66).

“I am very happy to have landed two quadruple jumps and a triple ‘axel’,” Valieva told reporters.

“My second (quadruple) toe loop didn’t work out, but I’ll work on it. It’s an amazing feeling to be skating your first senior season and people are already talking about you.”

“I have that responsibility, but I think I can face it”

Though groundbreaking, her performance fell far short of her world free skate record of 185.29 at the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi in November.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the COR, applauded Valieva’s skating as his teammates shouted “well done” from his box.

“We hope that the falls that occurred today in the free skate will not be repeated in the other events,” Pozdnyakov said.

“Kamila always draws special attention from viewers at home and abroad. She always has more responsibility.”

The COR finished with a total of 74 points, with a clear victory over the United States (65) and Japan (63)

It was the second Olympic figure skating team title won by Russian skaters, who are competing in Beijing as representatives of the COR and not their home country due to doping sanctions.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 – Figure Skating

Russia won the first team title on its debut in 2014 in Sochi, while the Russians competing under a neutral Olympic flag in Pyeongchang took silver four years ago.

Russian duo Aleksandr Galliamov and Anastasia Mishina finished first in the pairs on Monday, despite a surprising fall on the ice with seconds remaining in their free skate.

Galliamov lost his balance under his partner on the final lift, which was a penalty, but his score of 145.20 was well ahead of Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (139.60), seconds.

American duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates performed an impressive free dance to a medley of “Daft Punk” to win the ice dance component with 129.07 points, beating Russia’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (128.17). ).

The ethereal performance, in which Chock played an alien and Bates an astronaut, virtually ensured that the United States won silver from Japan.

With American Karen Chen fourth in the women’s singles event, the United States finished strong after the team was hit by the positive COVID-19 test result of Vincent Zhou, who skated Sunday in the women’s singles event. equipment.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Chang-Ran Kim; additional reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Himani Sarkar/Shri Navaratnam/Ken Ferris; translated by Tomás Cobos)

