Rubens Sambueza responds to the applause of the Club América fans

The meeting between America club and the Athletic San Luis, was a total nightmare for all azulcremas fans, who saw their team appear completely inoperative and lose for the third consecutive game on the pitch of the Azteca Stadium. The footballers of the Coapa team left booed by their own fans, after a regrettable and disappointing display.

However, the American fans did not forget someone who gave them a lot of joy at the time and who always gave himself to the fullest when he wore the jersey of the biggest team in Mexico. We speak of course about the Argentine midfielder Rubens Sambueza, who last night gave a great game defending the colors of the Potosí team and being key in the functioning of his team.

Sambueza won 2 League titles, 2 Concacaf titles and even became the captain of the America club, achievements that few footballers can boast. However, Rubens left through the back door of the institution, since he asked to leave the team after losing the final of the 2016 Apertura tournament, where he was the protagonist when he was expelled at the most important moment.

The Club América fans have not forgotten Rubens Sambueza

Although at the time there were many American fans who strongly criticized Sambueza for his expulsion in the final against tigersIt is also true that there are more who at this point remember him fondly. This was demonstrated last night on the field of the Azteca Stadium, when a strong sector of the azulcremas followers cheered the former captain of the Eagles.

the same Rubens Sambueza he realized this and that is why he decided to thank the American fans for this special gesture for him, he assured that people do not forget the effort he made at the time to defend the jersey of the America club and he was happy about this situation.

Rubens’s dream is to retire with the shirt of the team he loves is something that does not leave his mind and on several occasions he has tried to make it happen, but it seems that the board of the America club he has other plans. Regardless of that, in the end his name is already written in the history of the biggest club in all of Mexico and in the hearts of many fans.