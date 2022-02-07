Royal! Carolina Cruz shook the nets with a spicy photo in a bathing suit

COLOMBIA – Carolina cross She is considered one of the most attractive women in all Colombia and its surroundings. Her beginnings as a professional emerged after her successful participation in the National Beauty Contest. Despite not having received the crown, she did obtain a great repertoire of opportunities within the artistic world.

Since then, the Valle del Cauca has become one of the most outstanding presenters in her country. Although she also continues to do her thing with her appearance. Just after turning 43, the Colombian has a very well-groomed figure. After having her second child early last year, she focused on improving her looks.

So it could be said that today Carolina cross He is physically much better than before. To date, the artist enjoys an incredibly marked body, worthy of showing off. Something that she recently did through Instagram stories, where she is followed by more than six million people from all over the world.

And it is that the couple Lincoln palomeque He took advantage of his recent trip to the pool to show the results of his physical training. She shared a striking photo where she showed off his marked abdomen and his toned arms. An impressive detail considering that it has been just 11 months since she gave birth to her second baby.

According to the constant publications that he usually makes Carolina cross, the key is in the determination and discipline to carry out the physical exercises. In addition, the beloved driver maintains a balanced diet that benefits her greatly, including other aids such as aesthetic treatments.