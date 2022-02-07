Roles of movies and series that were written for certain actors
A world without Phoebe Buffay? There is no way.
Acting can be an unstable career. While some actors get lucky and practically get the parts handed to them, others have to go to great lengths to get them (even if they are already super famous celebrities).
Here we present to you 10 actors and actresses who received roles written for them and 10 others who had to fight to get the role they wanted.
one.
Lisa Kudrow had to fight to be Phoebe Buffay.
two.
The role of Ross Geller was written for David Schwimmer.
3.
Courtney Cox
Four.
Bill Murray was given the role of Bob Harris, from Lost in Translationwritten for him.
5.
Matthew Gray Gubler had to audition several times to be Spencer Reid in Criminal minds.
6.
The producers of Brooklyn 9-9 they designed the role of Terry Jeffords for Terry Crews.
7.
Chelsea Peretti auditioned several times for a role other than the one she ended up getting. Brooklyn 9-9.
8.
Norman Reedus managed to get the producers of The Walking Dead write a new role for him.
9.
Henry Cavill competed with 200 people to perform in The Witcher.
10.
Jennifer Lawrence had to convince the producers of Blood ties that it was the right one.
eleven.
The role of Niles Crane, in framer, was written especially for David Hyde Pierce.
12.
Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg campaigned to be in Ghost.
13.
Guillermo del Toro wrote the shape of water with Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in mind.
14.
Gillian Anderson fought tooth and nail for her role in The secret X files.
fifteen.
Director of sid and nancy wrote the role of Nancy Spungen for Courtney Love.
16.
Constance Wu begged for the role of Rachel in Crazy millionaires.
17.
April’s role Parks and Recreation it was written for Aubrey Plaza.
18.
Kate Winslet was very insistent on having the role of Rose in Titanics.
Don’t miss Sam Claflin in the new romantic comedy Book of Love from BuzzFeed Studios coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 4.
This post was translated from English.