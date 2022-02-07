Roles of movies and series that were written for certain actors

@paramountplus / CBS / Via giphy.com



Many people were probably surprised when they tuned in Fraser and they introduced him to Niles Crane, since Frasier had never mentioned having siblings in cheers. (In fact, there is a joke about it in the second season of Fraser, when Ted Danson guest-stars as Sam Malone.)

It turns out that there was never a plan for Frasier to have a brother. It wasn’t until the casting director came across a photo of David Hyde Pierce and, impressed by the resemblance between him and Kelsey Grammer, showed it to the creators.

At first, they weren’t interested in bringing a brother into the story, as they had just worked on wings, but after seeing some footage of Pierce, they “fell in love with him” and wrote the part of Niles.