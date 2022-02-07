Roles of movies and series that were written for certain actors

A world without Phoebe Buffay? There is no way.

Acting can be an unstable career. While some actors get lucky and practically get the parts handed to them, others have to go to great lengths to get them (even if they are already super famous celebrities).

Here we present to you 10 actors and actresses who received roles written for them and 10 others who had to fight to get the role they wanted.

Lisa Kudrow had to fight to be Phoebe Buffay.

Although it is now difficult to imagine, the producers of friends They weren’t itching for Lisa Kudrow to play Phoebe Buffay in the first place. In the HBO Max reunion special, they revealed that unlike some of her co-stars, she had to go back to do several auditions.

The role of Ross Geller was written for David Schwimmer.

Courtney Cox

After becoming known for playing Monica Geller, Kudrow and Schwimmer’s co-star Courteney Cox had trouble being taken seriously in her quest to become the not-so-likable TV journalist Gale Weathers in scream.

Cox revealed that she wrote a letter to director Wes Craven, assuring him that she “really can be a bitch.”

Bill Murray was given the role of Bob Harris, from Lost in Translationwritten for him.

Sofia Coppola not only wrote the role of the protagonist of Lost in Translation, Bob Harris, for Bill Murray, but also stated that he wouldn’t have bothered to make the film without him.

“I spent almost a year trying to locate him and asking different people who knew him through golf,” he said. “I had a mission.”

Matthew Gray Gubler had to audition several times to be Spencer Reid in Criminal minds.

Matthew Gray Gubler had to audition about five times for the role of the young prodigy from Criminal minds, Spencer Reid, and each time he portrayed the character as weird and “tame”, even though he had been written to be “serious as Data from Star Trek”.

He was even told that he was “too bad” for the part, but he finally stuck it in the bag and his version of Spencer is (hopefully) the one we ended up with.

The producers of Brooklyn 9-9 they designed the role of Terry Jeffords for Terry Crews.

The producers of Brooklyn 9-9 they not only wrote the role of Terry Jeffords for Terry Crews, but also used it as inspiration for the character. They (obviously) named him Terry and gave him a minivan (just like Crews had IRL).

7.

Chelsea Peretti auditioned several times for a role other than the one she ended up getting. Brooklyn 9-9.

Chelsea Peretti is another cast member of Brooklyn 9-9 that he ended up with a different role than the one he auditioned for. She was not meant to play the then-unknown Rosa, but the producers liked her so much that they created the character of Gina Linetti for her.

8.

Norman Reedus managed to get the producers of The Walking Dead write a new role for him.

Like Peretti, originally Norman Reedus also wanted a different role: Merle Dixon in The Walking Dead. However, the role had already been cast, but after asking to read for casting directors in hopes of getting a guest spot, the character of Daryl Dixon was created for him.

9.

Henry Cavill competed with 200 people to perform in The Witcher.

Henry Cavill, a great gamer, was a big fan of the video game version of The Witcher and when Netflix announced that it was planning to make a limited adaptation of the books the game was based on, he immediately began campaigning to play Geralt of Rivia.

“It was really annoying,” revealed Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who was hired to produce and write the series. “I finally said, ‘I’ll meet with you. The show isn’t greenlit. There’s nothing.’ Then I said, ‘Thank you. Now I have to write the show.'”

Despite Cavill’s obvious interest, Hissrich and the other producers auditioned more than 200 actors for the role of Geralt, but she definitely knew that Cavill was the right actor.

Jennifer Lawrence had to convince the producers of Blood ties that it was the right one.

Roadside Attractions

Producers thought Jennifer Lawrence was too pretty to play Ree Dolly in Blood ties, so she showed up to the casting without sleeping, without bathing and without makeup. In the end, she changed their minds and she was nominated for an Oscar.

The role of Niles Crane, in framer, was written especially for David Hyde Pierce.

Many people were probably surprised when they tuned in Fraser and they introduced him to Niles Crane, since Frasier had never mentioned having siblings in cheers. (In fact, there is a joke about it in the second season of Fraser, when Ted Danson guest-stars as Sam Malone.)

It turns out that there was never a plan for Frasier to have a brother. It wasn’t until the casting director came across a photo of David Hyde Pierce and, impressed by the resemblance between him and Kelsey Grammer, showed it to the creators.

At first, they weren’t interested in bringing a brother into the story, as they had just worked on wings, but after seeing some footage of Pierce, they “fell in love with him” and wrote the part of Niles.

Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg campaigned to be in Ghost.

Paramount Pictures

Harrison Ford was the first choice to appear in Ghost, the shadow of love, but according to Patrick Swayze’s wife, Lisa Niemi, he read the script and was determined to play Sam.

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg was having trouble being seen as more than a comedienne, but Swayze campaigned for her to play Oda and the two managed to land their respective roles after reading together for director Jerry Zucker.

“I was very lucky that Patrick and Whoopi read together so I could see it in front of me and say, ‘Yeah, that works,'” Zucker said. Goldberg ended up winning an Oscar for his performance.

Guillermo del Toro wrote the shape of water with Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in mind.

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Guillermo del Toro, writer and director of the shape of water, had both actresses in mind when he wrote the script for the film and communicated it to both of them personally. After a few drinks, he walked up to Sally Hawkins at a Golden Globes after-party and said, “I’m writing a movie for you where you fall in love with a fish man!'”

Octavia Spencer revealed that during a three-hour conversation that was supposed to be a half-hour meeting, the director told her near the end of the conversation that he had written a role for her. He signed with his eyes closed.

Gillian Anderson fought tooth and nail for her role in The secret X files.

Believe it or not, Gillian Anderson almost failed to play Dana Scully in The secret X files. Chris Carter agreed to hire her, but the network was not convinced and they kept auditioning for a long time.

Anderson said he “fought tooth and nail to get the part.”

Director of sid and nancy wrote the role of Nancy Spungen for Courtney Love.

The Samuel Goldwyn Company

By the time it was introduced sid and nancyProducers believed that Courtney Love, who had only appeared in a short film a few years earlier, did not have enough experience to play Nancy Spungen, but director Alex Cox wrote the role of Gretchen for her after being impressed with her audition in video.

Constance Wu begged for the role of Rachel in Crazy millionaires.

Warner Bros.

Constance Wu wanted so badly to play Rachel in crazy millionaires that she wrote to director John Chu to explain how much the role would mean to her in the hope that he could alter the shooting dates to accommodate her schedule for The Huangs: An American Dream. It worked and the rest is history.

April’s role Parks and Recreation it was written for Aubrey Plaza.

After casting director Allison Jones told the executive producer of Parks and RecreationMichael Schur, who had “just met the weirdest girl” in his life, Schur decided to meet with Aubrey Plaza, who “made him extremely uncomfortable for an hour.”

She sounds like classic Aubrey Plaza and she obviously made a big impression because he wrote the role of April for her.

Kate Winslet was very insistent on having the role of Rose in Titanics.

Paramount Pictures

After other actresses turned down the role of Rose in titanicaWinslet sent director James Cameron daily notes to get the part. He eventually asked her to go to Hollywood to audition, but he remained hesitant about her choice, despite being impressed by her screen test.

Winslet even called out to him at one point and said, “You don’t understand! I’m Rose! I don’t know why you’re even thinking about someone else!”

