Rodolfo Pizarro’s performance in the Club World Cup divides opinions among chivahermanos

After the royal team could not come out unscathed in their first duel of the contest; the attacker took severe criticism.

Rodolfo Pizarro appeared as a starter in the Club World Cup with Monterrey and his performance was not the best, which is why many royal fans gave the attacker everything, who is one of the spoiled of the followers of Club Guadalajara, so a sector came out in his defense and even assured that his bad football moment is due to the fact that he is not happy outside the Perla Tapatia.

Rayados took the painful 1-0 defeat against Al-Alhy of Egypt, partly thanks to a mistake by goalkeeper Esteban Andrada who was largely blamed for the disaster, however, Pizarro became a trend in social networks, as the former player of the Sacred Flock also received harsh comments for his poor performance in one of the most important matches in the history of the royal club.

On Twitter many users assured that Joker already looks like a retired footballer, while others questioned that Javier Aguirre put him in the starting lineup when he hardly played with him Inter de Miami of the MLS since the previous campaign, Therefore, it could be considered that it arrived almost inactive in the Sultana del Norte complex.

But some fans of Chivas indicated that the champion gunner in 2017 under the command of Matías Almeyda is not happy in Monterey, for this reason it does not have the level that is best known, others were more political when expressing that it is not known if the Guadalajara board she would have been willing to wait for Pizarro’s best moment to come up again.

at the end of the duel Rodolfo Pizarro recognized that Monterrey played badly and that also motivated the royal fans to explode with courage: “A bad game we played, the whole team is sad, very disappointed, there is nothing left to do but work and turn the page. Now we have to give it to the league”, indicated the Mexican soccer player.