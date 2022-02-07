Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna, is a famous American singer, actress and businesswoman. that thanks to its line of cosmetics FENTY BEAUTY She managed to become the second richest woman in entertainment in the world.











© Provided by Chic Magazine

Rihanna becomes a billionaire with Fenty Beauty, her beauty brand





The launch of her cosmetics company in 2017 came to revolutionize the world of makeup with her range of forty different shades of foundations for the face. It is the first makeup line to be launched globally, simultaneously on the internet and in more than 1,600 stores in approximately 17 countries.

“Fenty Beauty was created for everyone: for women of any colour, personality, attitude, culture and race. He wanted everyone to feel included. That is the reason why I did this line of makeup” revealed the interpreter of “umbrella”.

replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









According to Forbes, Rihanna has an estimated fortune of one thousand seven hundred million dollars, of which one point four billion were generated by her company Fenty Beauty and the rest by her earnings as a singer and actress.

his career in music

Before becoming a full-time businesswoman, Rihanna dedicated eight years of her life to building a successful career in music. With hits like Umbrella, Don’t Stop The Music, Desperate, We found love o Diamonds, has sold more than two hundred million records, has been awarded more than thirty awards as a singer and actress. In November 2019, she announced that she was temporarily retiring from the stage to take a break and focus on her stage as a businesswoman.

​

​

​

​