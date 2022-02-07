Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s astrological compatibility highlights that they will be good parents

The stars are on the singer’s side Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, since according to their astrological compatibility, the singers will be good parents.

According to Rihanna’s birth chart, released on the Bustle site, The singer, born on February 20, 1988, and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, have a great astrological compatibility, which reflects that they will be good parents for their first baby.

And it is that the 33-year-old singer, originally from Barbados, is monopolizing the covers of magazines and entertainment sites, after announcing on January 31 that she is pregnant. She has shared photos showing off her baby bump on her Instagram account.

So the specialized press did not miss an opportunity to talk about the Umbrella interpreter, but neither did astrology specialists, and the first thing they analyzed was her birth chart.

Mercury, Venus and Mars, key planets

Rihanna is dreamy and sensitive, like a Pisces, while Rocky, born on October 3, 1988, belongs to the sign Libra, which is characterized by being social and a lover of aesthetics.

Although they are not compatible on their own, due to their characteristicss form a couple of lovers who have many factors in common, which makes them stand out as creativity.

In addition, they have Mercury, the planet of communication, which makes them overcome the obstacles that may arise in their lives.

Not only do they share that, but they also share a romantic and a sexual planet, such as Venus and Mars, which make an excellent combination with each other.

astrological compatibility

They have a great astrological compatibility, which is elementary in couples and more so now that they are expecting their first baby, so it stands out that In addition to getting along in the love field, they will be good parents.

And it is that their personal planets allow them to have a greatn intellectual and social connection,other than an alignment when it comes to achieving and reaching your goals.

According to the aforementioned specialized site, Rihanna’s pregnancy was already in the birth charts of the singer from Barbados, due to the passage of Jupiter through Pisces.

They will grow spiritually

In addition to that Jupiter is the ruling planet of Rihanna’s fifth house, which represents children.

The singer and her partner will experience enormous growth on a spiritual level in 2022, precisely because of the presence of Jupiter in Pisces , which will help them open new doors and align with their higher purpose, Bustle notes.

As Rihanna’s pregnancy unfolds, she and her partner will become more cosmically aligned and transform to enjoy their destiny together.

