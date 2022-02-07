Ridley Scott moves the ‘MeToo’ to the Middle Ages in ‘The Last Duel’

Given that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wrote their first film together almost 25 years ago, -‘Good Will Hunting’, which gave them the Oscar for Best Screenplay-, at this point there was nothing to suspect that the second was going to arrive. And given that this second film is a feminist statement against the abuse suffered by women at the hands of men, and that it sees the light just years after Affleck was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, it is tempting to understand it as an attempt to wash the image by Affleck, who has also co-produced it. If that is the case, that the two friends have decided to talk about that matter for that purpose -counting for it with the collaboration of screenwriter Nicole Holofcener- It is shocking to say the least.

Also questionable is the model in which they have been inspired to do so. Directed by Ridley Scott, to whom the Mostra will present an honorary award tonight, ‘The Last Duel’ is based on the non-fiction book of the same name that literary critic Eric Jager published in 2004 and in which he explored events that occurred in 14th-century France: the death match between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, friends gradually turned into rivals, after the former’s wife accused the latter of having raped her. But if the pages of Jager focused on exploring a judicial practice – the resolution of legal disputes through confrontations that ended with a winner and a corpse – that disappeared from the country just after that last duel, on the screen the true protagonist of the film is the victim the one the film aspires to turn into a post-MeToo heroine. The objective, in other words, is to take a story that happened seven centuries ago and subject it to parallels with the mistreatment that women continue to suffer today to argue that, in reality, things have not changed in all this time. Being a feminist is not incompatible with understanding that this is a somewhat simplistic assumption.

The ‘Rashomon’ model

In any case, the most serious problem that the film suffers from has to do with its structure. In the manner of ‘Rashomon’ (1950), the crime and the events that preceded it are recounted three times, each one from the point of view of one of those involved: Carrouges (Damon), a rude, illiterate guy , envious and inept both for social relationships and for intimate ones; Le Gris (Adam Driver), handsome, seductive and very climber; and Lady Marguerite (Jodie Comer), a prisoner of a society in which women were not considered as human beings but as objects to give pleasure to men and ovens to cook babies.

This is an unnecessary narrative strategy because, unlike what happened in Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece, here the different perspectives do not question each other or make us doubt even for a moment about what really happened; and from behind the camera, for his part, Scott doesn’t bother to draw any real distinctions between them at the staging level. At the end, offering successive variations of the same story does not serve to make the film more complex on a psychological level or more eloquent about abuses of male power, but only for its duration to exceed two and a half hours.