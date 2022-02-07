REMEMBERED CRISTIANO RONALDO: Carragher’s interesting reflection after seeing that Salah did not kick a penalty in the African Cup final

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher belongs to the group that thinks the best penalty kicker should always be the first and not the fifth in a decisive goal.

The reason behind his logic is simple: if you leave your #1 last, there’s a significant chance he won’t even have a chance to execute.

The current commentator Sky Sports He made his reflection after seeing that Mohamed Salah did not take a penalty in the African Cup final. He asked for the fifth again and this time, due to previous failures, he could not help his team from the spot.

And he supported his point by recalling the occasion in which Cristiano Ronaldo, when he placed fifth, did not kick in a Eurocup semifinal against Spain (2012), leaving him with no chance to contribute to Portugal.

THE BEST SHOULD KICK FIRST IN A RUN

“This is why your best penalty taker should never be the fifth kicker. Mo Salah not executing for Egypt in a penalty shootout in a final is crazy. He also spent a few years with Ronaldo in a Portugal vs Spain (Euro 2012)”.

That is why your best penalty taker should never go fifth. Mo Salah not taking a penalty for Egypt in a shootout in a final is madness. Also happened to Ronaldo years ago for Portugal v Spain. #AFCON2021 #SENEGY — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 6, 2022

Some agree, others simply disagree with Carra.

Here we agree with the former English defender. May the best open and generate trust. To close you can also put someone who knows how to deal with pressure, but maybe the second or third best on the list. The one who starts, in our opinion, should be the one with the best record taking penalties. Leader.

Undefeated data. Egypt have lost 2 of the last 3 African Cup of Nations finals. They are not champions of the continental tournament since 2010.

Did you know…? Excluding penalty shootouts, Mohamed Salah has scored 24 of 29 penalties taken in his career. Specialist.