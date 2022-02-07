Reflux is one of the main causes of esophageal cancer, confirms specialist

Know the recommendations of the specialist.

Doctor Vasco Eguía, gastroenterologist and specialist in interventional endoscopy.

The basic cause of gastroesophageal reflux is overweight, as indicated to Medicine and Public Health by the Dr Vasco Eguia, gastroenterologist Y interventional endoscopy specialist.

Eguía reported that it is normal to have reflux, but if it is very frequent then it could become a problem, “there are typical symptoms and atypical symptoms, atypical means that they are not usual, but if we see them, then the typical symptoms will be the feeling of reflux feeling that something rises, the feeling of burning in the chest, often occurs like in the middle of the chest, in the pit of the stomach giving a burning feeling, basically that is the classics, “he said.

The gastroenterologist stated that definitely, reflux is one of the main causes of esophagus cancer, “that is the first thing we want to rule out, when someone comes with reflux symptoms, the first thing I want to see is to make sure there is not a esophagus cancer, although it is a rare disease compared to other cancers”.

The specialist indicated that most of the time the reflux occurs during the night “because we are lying down, then that is the moment when more acid will fall into the esophagus and then it allows that burning. When the patient has symptoms, there are patients who get up at night with the problem and that is common, but also patients who feel symptoms during the day. That burning is happening at night and during the day they feel the burning or the other symptoms they feel, but at night it is the biggest problem, “he stressed.

He specified that there is a difference in diagnosis between young and older patients. “We can give treatment to young patients and if they improve, it goes without saying that this was reflux, and the diagnosis is made, but if it does not improve, then it is necessary to investigate it,” he said.

He clarified that in older patients, it should be investigated using endoscopy or biopsies, to rule out allergies or other more severe conditions such as cancer.

“There are allergies that occur in the intestine, just like the skin, allergies occur inside and are normally caused by food, so the patient is allergic to a food, they have an allergy and then these patients present with reflux problems and also with problems to swallow,” he said.

Eguía added, in addition to a malignancy in the esophagus, it brings other problems, among which he mentioned prolonged reflux, where people can develop scar tissue in the esophagus and then that can lead to swallowing problems in the future.

“I see that recurrently, it can cause ulcers if the patient has bleeding, basically these are in general the negative possibilities of having reflux for a long time,” he explained.

The recommendations indicated by the specialist for patients is that they begin to make changes in their lifestyles, “greasy medications stop transit in the stomach and then the stomach spends more time turning, and that is why we feel fuller with the fatty things and that allows more reflux, so the oilier things are going to cause more reflux.”

The Dr Vasco Eguia He ended by reinforcing the call to care for food, “eat light and small meals so that the stomach can process them more quickly, and you do not have so much reflux, drink water between meals, it is very important, because it helps wash the esophagus and that relieves a lot, and in the long run these are things that are going to help you”.

He added that he also recommends raising the head of the bed, “so that during the night you help gravity to keep the acids inside the stomach, it is not the same to put more pillows, because what happens is that they end up with the neck bent , but really the chest is what has to be elevated, it is really recommended to raise the bed with something that raises the legs of the head of the bed and that it is inclined or that has access to a position bed”.

Finally, he indicated that patients should eat 2 to 3 hours before going to bed. “If you eat a steak, you know you won’t be able to digest it in two hours, so yes light at night, don’t eat before bed, drink water between meals.”