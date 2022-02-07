Record Review: Past and Present with Billie Eilish, Prince and Suede

It flies randomly through time until it settles in cabaret environments with a bluish air due to the smoke, the phrasing suspended in a whisper. Ella then she turns steamy, sly, dramatic and suggestive, in songs that reflect the times and the mood of broad youth audiences. Billie Eilish releases a second album after becoming a generational phenomenon with When we all fall asleep, where do we go? (2019), again associated with her brother Finneas, responsible for musical production. The canvas between the two is ambitious and triumphant, with an original line. The palette includes jazz, hip hop, bossa nova, trip hop, folk and power ballad, in a musical cover that is generally minimalist and at the same time expressive, thanks to the different emotional states that Eilish imprints on her singing. In it, an authenticity and vulnerability emerge that are difficult to trace in pop as it happens in getting older -“last week, I realized that I yearn for compassion”-, in others intense and explicit as revealed in Oxytocin -”If you find it difficult to swallow, I can loosen your neck, because as long as you keep breathing, don’t even think about leaving”.

30 years ago Kurt Cobain was vociferating on behalf of a generation. In Billie Eilish’s turn there is no need to shout.

It’s May 16, 1993 at Brixton Academy in London and Suede has had a glorious debut album out for a month and a half, which has conquered the public and the press. They are the foundation stone of Britpop and in this first incarnation led by singer Brett Anderson and guitarist Bernard Butler, they combine the passion for David Bowie in a glam version guided by Mick Ronson’s guitar, and the delicacy of The Smiths. In this historic concert, also available on YouTube in a remastered version, Suede presents that first album with hits like animal nitrate Y so young along with a bunch of b-sides that would be compiled years later in titles like sci-fi lullabies (1997), displaying dramatic compositions such as My insatiable one Y to the birds.

Love&Poison encapsulates the best moment of that first stage with Butler. His guitar sublimely wraps between effects and countless ideas, to transform relatively simple structures into pieces orchestrated with volts, finished off in dynamic solos. Anderson reveals himself in full interpretive boiling in a feline mixture of outburst and ambiguity. A must for fans of Londoners.

Michael Jackson complained about the renaissance status assigned to his archenemy Prince, while he was branded as a dancer and singer. Time rows in favor of the star that for years denied his name. The plot of this album, the first with original songs since his death in 2016, resembles a film that exists only in the head of its director, determined to compartmentalize information to collaborators. Between March and April 2010 he met with renowned bassist Tal Wilkenfeld (Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton) and drummer Chris Coleman (Chaka Khan) at Paisly Park, his studio mansion, giving minimal instructions in a string of instrumental jams. He then added backing vocals and gave the material to his keyboardist and arranger Morris Hayes with free rein. He finally shelved the project, just like he did with dozens of millionaire videos.

In Welcome 2 America the stigma of other Prince releases in this millennium is repeated, self-indulgence at a distance from the brilliant phase of the 80s, unmatched between avant-garde and massiveness. In return, he shows his lucidity about the moment in the US a decade ago with some fulfilled future projections, plus the usual share of eroticism with particular attention to female satisfaction.