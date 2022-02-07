Reconciliation at the door? María Becerra and Rusher King excite their fans on social networks

ARGENTINA – For several days, Mary Calf It has given much to talk about in social networks. At first, the renowned artist caused a furor after making several impeccable presentations, where the public has been able to enjoy all her work. In addition, he let it be known that he was working on new songs that are about to come out.

Among his last shows was the presentation at the National Apple Festival, which took place in Río Negro. The participation of the native of Quilmes It was described as one of the busiest in the entire history of that region. A detail that positions her as one of the most followed singers today, not only in Argentinabut globally.

Leaving his artistic career aside, Mary Calf became the topic of conversation again after giving some signs of having returned with her ex-boyfriend, rusher King. And it is that the fans realized that the interpreter of “My weakness” had appeared very close to the ragpicker in a clip published by lit Killah through the stories of Instagram.

The fans went crazy to see the singer of “Wow wow” sitting next to the Argentine, as if nothing had happened. However, it was only a video of more than 15 weeks of publication that was shared a few hours ago, which made many excited. Although there are other fans who claim that they have been seen sharing in meetings.

It should be noted that, during the month of December 2021, Mary Calf publicly accused rusher King of having been unfaithful. Despite the fact that he defended himself by saying that everything happened while they were separated, the conflict generated the discontent of the fans, who bombarded the singer with criticism.