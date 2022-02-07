Real Madrid vs. Grenada – Match Report – February 6, 2022

(EFE) — A far left-footed shot in the style of Marco Asensio, prevented another Real Madrid lapse at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and woke up a team that beat a Granada ordered by push when it moved away from brilliance, to increase to six points the distance over Sevilla.

Marco Asensio’s sixth goal in the League served Real Madrid to take another step towards the title, react justly to the Cup elimination and close a poor dynamic of four points out of a possible nine in 2022. The only player who assumes stripes scorers when the great referents, Karim Benzema and Vinícius, are missing.

No one like Carlo Ancelotti knows how his players are to keep Gareth Bale ostracized and barely have Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, but without Benzema and Vinícius he found the punishment for his little faith in rotations. He insisted on the failed test at San Mamés, with Isco as ‘false nine’. A flat team, slow with the ball and without movement into space in a worrying first act.

That the leader of the League has been lowering his intimidating factor is a reality. As effective against the greats of the championship as it is irregular against teams that are in other battles. There was no lack of will, but without the electricity of ‘Vini’ and the magic of Benzema, everything becomes predictable. Just a feint from Rodrygo, a long shot from Asensio, Isco’s attempts to achieve an impossible, get closer to the relevance of a 9 like Karim.

Robert Moreno had to decide on the plan that would bring him closer to scoring at the Santiago Bernabéu. Maintain your identity at risk or conform to what worked for teams in your League. Osasuna, Cádiz or Elche tied by joining lines and looking for a counterattack, hoping to get something out of a set piece action. That’s how he ran into Courtois.

Because despite the fact that his first objective was to avoid the Madridista reaction, he could also cause damage with speed. Antonio Puertas forgave the first at the start, Uzuni was innocent in the definition five minutes before the break and Neva did not find a door in an action that ended the patience of the stands. Whistle warning and boredom.

The Bernabéu likes vertigo and takes a nap when his team does not step on the rival area frequently. Since Asensio tested Maximiano’s reliability at thirteen minutes, they spent 18 torpor until they woke up with a cross from Carvajal that deflected Neva to the crossbar of his own goal. It gave way to a run of three arrivals in a minute with Rodrygo firing into the side of the net and Kroos caressing the crossbar.

The Granada goalkeeper showed firmness in the face of powerful shots from Asensio and Isco before a break that forced Ancelotti to react. It was of little use that Isco or Rodrygo stepped on the area against inconsequential lateral centers due to the lack of centimeters, but the first tweak to the plan was the entry of Fede Valverde for Camavinga. The Uruguayan increased the momentum and set the Bernabéu on fire when Mateu signaled a foul due to arm movement in the race when he was going to stand alone against the rival goalkeeper.

He changed the panorama with his dedication, infecting the rest so that it was not wasteful. Installed in the rival field, they annulled a Granada that could only defend, With speed, associations arrived inside that gradually brought Ancelotti’s team closer to the goal. It was about time.

Rodrygo, still unpublished in the League, looked for him without success, and Asensio threw the team behind him. He despaired when Maximiano took a tight one to the post, unleashed when he invented a magical left foot to the net. ‘Carletto’ had already had to resort to Hazard and Jovic who entered plugged in, wanting to show that they suffer an injustice. After a corner, in a rebound that left the ball to Raba, Militao’s pressure caused it to be stolen and the ball was left dead to a long shot specialist.

Real Madrid had managed to get through a game without two essential players, had felt helpless and ended up feeling relieved that they had taken an important step. With the wind in his favor he was able to increase the distance, Asensio signing a deserved double, but that was the least of it. With trade the trouble passed.