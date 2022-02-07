Real Madrid | The sharp speech of Kylian Mbappé

It is an open secret that the Real Madrid, solid leader of the First Division, continues to outline an ideal strategy to achieve such a decisive qualitative leap. That is why, as is logical, Kylian Mbappe (23 years old) stays in the pole position colossus priority list Meringue.

Under contract with the Paris Saint-Germain until mid-2022, the former AS Monaco striker has been delighting the squad led by Carlo Ancelotti for a long time. After staying one step away from heading to Thorn Shell during the previous summer, the truth is that the whites they rub their hands with Mbappé for the coming course.

The long-awaited Champions League tie

A Kylian, a young star who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with France, who has once again stood out with PSG. Specifically, we are referring to the sensational thrashing by Mauricio Pochettino’s troops against Lille in the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium. Moreover, the protagonist of this story has spoken about his future in Amazon Prime Video.

“Have I made the decision about my future? No. Playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things. Even if I have the freedom to do what I want right now, I’m not going to talk to the rival, or do that kind of thing.” things. I’m focused on winning against Real Madrid. And then, we’ll see what happens.”, has asserted that of Bondy. In short, the last chapter of a soap opera that is still not resolved.