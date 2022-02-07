Real Madrid | Kylian Mbappé has the ball on his court

After requesting his departure from the Paris Saint-Germain during last summer, Kylian Mbappe (23 years old) is being the leader of Mauricio Pochettino’s project in the French capital. tempted by him Real Madridhas in mind that two-legged duel in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Moreover, as the newspaper points out Acethe former AS Monaco player will not make a final decision (about his fate) until the matchup against the whites. the colossus Meringue He hopes to get his services in a few months, along with the ambition to reunite Mbappé with Erling Haaland (21 years old, Borussia Dortmund).

Paris Saint-Germain does not throw in the towel

“Have I made the decision about my future? No. Playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things. Even if I have the freedom to do what I want right now, I’m not going to talk to the rival, or do that kind of thing.” things. I’m focused on winning against Real Madrid. And then, we’ll see what happens.”analyzed in Amazon Prime Video.

As a result of the interviews carried out in L’Equipe Y RMC Sports, Leonardo (sporting director) and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi (president) are going to do the unspeakable to keep Bondy’s man at PSG. Of course, his departure from Princes Park It may be more feasible if that total agreement with Real Madrid is confirmed.