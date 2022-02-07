Razzie Awards: Ben Affleck and Jared Leto Nominated for Worst Movie in 2021

The Razzie, as the Golden Raspberry are popularly known, are back and for the 2022 edition it came with some curiosities. The awards that, contrary to the Oscars, award the worst of cinema, have already announced their nominees for the worst of the big screen (or streaming movies) and the list includes names of greats in the industry.

With nine applications Diana the Musical, Netflix, is the production that leads the hated film competition. The film appears in the category of worst film, worst direction, worst actress, worst actor, just to mention four of its nominations.

the films Space Jam: New Legends Y Karen accumulate five nominations each, while The woman at the window add four and infinite has three.

On an individual level, Amy Adams, Jared Leto and Ben Affleck stand out from this disgraceful list. The names of the famous Megan Fox and Mel Gibson also join the list.

Amy Adams occupies a place in the worst actress section for her leading role in The woman at the window Likewise, she appears in the category of worst supporting actress for her participation in Dear Evan Hansen. For her part, Megan Fox also has a position on the worst actress list for her work in Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Ben Affleck, Jared Leto and Mel Gibson are nominated for Worst Supporting Actor. The first for his work in the last duel, while the latter earned the spot for his performance as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci. For his part, Gibson’s work in dangerous instinct It deserves to be on the undesirable list.

Bruce Willis has his own category in the awards that honor the worst of cinema: the Razzie. Photo: Archive

a particular category

The peculiarity of this year’s edition is that they created a complete category for actor Bruce Willis and the new section is called “Worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 film”.

The previous year, Willis had a part in the tapes Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fortress, American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, No Escape, and On Dangerous Lands.

According to AFP, “none got more than 20% positive reviews on the specialized page Rotten Tomatoes. Three of them (American Siege, Apex and No Escape) received a resounding zero from critics.”

The Razzie Awards were first given out in 1981 in a Los Angeles venue. The initiative was from industry veterans and film graduates from the University of California, Los Angeles, who chose the raspberry as a symbol of ridicule, the agency recalls.

This year, the unhappy nominees will find out if they won the “anti-awards” on March 26.

[ 365 DNI catalogada de pornográfica en algunos países, arrasa en nominaciones a los Razzies ]

Ben Affleck received a dishonorable nomination for the 2022 Razzie Awards. Photo: File (GETTY IMAGES)

The complete list

worst movie

Diana: The Musical, by Christopher Ashley

Infinity, by Antoine Fuqua

Karen, by Coke Daniel’s

Space Jam: New Legends, by Malcolm D. Lee

The woman at the window by Joe Wright

worst address

Christopher Ashley by Diana: The Musical

Stephen Chbosky by Dear Evan Hansen

Coke Daniels by Karen

Renny Harlinby elite thieves

Joe Wright by The woman at the window

worst actress

amy adams by The woman at the window

Jeanna deWaal by Diana: The Musical

Megan Fox by Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning by Karen

Ruby Rose by a night of revenge

. Jared Leto’s work in ‘House of Gucci’ earned him a nomination for worst movie. Ironically, his colleagues have recognized his great performance. Photo: Screenshot

worst actor

Scott Eastwoodby dangerous instinct

Roe Hartampf by Diana the musical

LeBron James for Space Jam: New Legends

Ben Platt by Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg for infinite

Worst Supporting Actress

amy adams by Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cooksonby infinite

Erin Davis by Diana: The Musical

Judy Kaye by Diana: The Musical

Taryn Manning by Every Last One of Them

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck by the last duel

Nick Cannon by elite thieves

Mel Gibson by dangerous instinct

Gareth Keegan for Diana: The Musical

Jared Leto by House of Gucci

worst couple on screen

Any member of the cast and any musical number poorly written or choreographed in Diana: The Musical

LeBron James and any Warner Animation character in Space Jam: New Legends

Jared Leto with his latex face, his geek clothes or his ridiculous accent in House of gucci

Ben Platt and any other character who pretends that Platt sings 24 hours a day is normal in Dear Evan Hansen

Tom and Jerry (also known as Itchy and Scratchy) in Tom and Jerry

. ‘Diana: the musical’ has nine nominations for the worst of the big screen. Actress Jeanna de Waal is nominated for Worst Actress at the Razzie Awards. Photo: Netflix

Worst remake or sequel

Karen (as an unintended remake of cruel)

Space Jam: New Legends

Tom and Jerry

Twist (as a rap copy of Oliver Twist)

The woman at the window (as a copy of rear window)

Worst Bruce Willis of the Year

In american siege

In Apex

In Cosmic Sin

In Deadlock

In fortress

In Midnight in the Switchgrass

In Without escape

In In dangerous lands