Razzie Awards: Ben Affleck and Jared Leto Nominated for Worst Movie in 2021
The Razzie, as the Golden Raspberry are popularly known, are back and for the 2022 edition it came with some curiosities. The awards that, contrary to the Oscars, award the worst of cinema, have already announced their nominees for the worst of the big screen (or streaming movies) and the list includes names of greats in the industry.
With nine applications Diana the Musical, Netflix, is the production that leads the hated film competition. The film appears in the category of worst film, worst direction, worst actress, worst actor, just to mention four of its nominations.
the films Space Jam: New Legends Y Karen accumulate five nominations each, while The woman at the window add four and infinite has three.
On an individual level, Amy Adams, Jared Leto and Ben Affleck stand out from this disgraceful list. The names of the famous Megan Fox and Mel Gibson also join the list.
Amy Adams occupies a place in the worst actress section for her leading role in The woman at the window Likewise, she appears in the category of worst supporting actress for her participation in Dear Evan Hansen. For her part, Megan Fox also has a position on the worst actress list for her work in Midnight in the Switchgrass.
Ben Affleck, Jared Leto and Mel Gibson are nominated for Worst Supporting Actor. The first for his work in the last duel, while the latter earned the spot for his performance as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci. For his part, Gibson’s work in dangerous instinct It deserves to be on the undesirable list.
a particular category
The peculiarity of this year’s edition is that they created a complete category for actor Bruce Willis and the new section is called “Worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 film”.
The previous year, Willis had a part in the tapes Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fortress, American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, No Escape, and On Dangerous Lands.
According to AFP, “none got more than 20% positive reviews on the specialized page Rotten Tomatoes. Three of them (American Siege, Apex and No Escape) received a resounding zero from critics.”
The Razzie Awards were first given out in 1981 in a Los Angeles venue. The initiative was from industry veterans and film graduates from the University of California, Los Angeles, who chose the raspberry as a symbol of ridicule, the agency recalls.
This year, the unhappy nominees will find out if they won the “anti-awards” on March 26.
The complete list
worst movie
Diana: The Musical, by Christopher Ashley
Infinity, by Antoine Fuqua
Karen, by Coke Daniel’s
Space Jam: New Legends, by Malcolm D. Lee
The woman at the window by Joe Wright
worst address
Christopher Ashley by Diana: The Musical
Stephen Chbosky by Dear Evan Hansen
Coke Daniels by Karen
Renny Harlinby elite thieves
Joe Wright by The woman at the window
worst actress
amy adams by The woman at the window
Jeanna deWaal by Diana: The Musical
Megan Fox by Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning by Karen
Ruby Rose by a night of revenge
worst actor
Scott Eastwoodby dangerous instinct
Roe Hartampf by Diana the musical
LeBron James for Space Jam: New Legends
Ben Platt by Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg for infinite
Worst Supporting Actress
amy adams by Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cooksonby infinite
Erin Davis by Diana: The Musical
Judy Kaye by Diana: The Musical
Taryn Manning by Every Last One of Them
Worst Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck by the last duel
Nick Cannon by elite thieves
Mel Gibson by dangerous instinct
Gareth Keegan for Diana: The Musical
Jared Leto by House of Gucci
worst couple on screen
Any member of the cast and any musical number poorly written or choreographed in Diana: The Musical
LeBron James and any Warner Animation character in Space Jam: New Legends
Jared Leto with his latex face, his geek clothes or his ridiculous accent in House of gucci
Ben Platt and any other character who pretends that Platt sings 24 hours a day is normal in Dear Evan Hansen
Tom and Jerry (also known as Itchy and Scratchy) in Tom and Jerry
Worst remake or sequel
Karen (as an unintended remake of cruel)
Space Jam: New Legends
Tom and Jerry
Twist (as a rap copy of Oliver Twist)
The woman at the window (as a copy of rear window)
Worst Bruce Willis of the Year
In american siege
In Apex
In Cosmic Sin
In Deadlock
In fortress
In Midnight in the Switchgrass
In Without escape
In In dangerous lands