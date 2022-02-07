Razzie 2022 nominations, the awards for the worst of the year that are fattened with Bruce Willis and Jared Leto

These are the nominations for the 2022 Razzie Awards, which celebrate the worst movies and performances of the year with humor… and targeting Amy Adams, Jared Leto, LeBron James or Bruce Willis… who has eight nominations!

The true prelude to the Oscars is not the Golden Globes or the Critics Choice Awards, but the Razzie: the awards for the worst of the year in terms of movies. Every year, the golden raspberry awards they humorously celebrate the biggest nonsense that have passed through movie theaters or platforms, and they are announced just before the Oscars.

Some take it with sportsmanship to enter the “dishonorable” list of nominees for the Razzie, which this year has been baited with Amy Adams, nominated in two categories! with Jared Leto, with Ben Affleck and above all with bruce williswhich has eight nominations… in a category of its own!

The thriller The Woman in the Window, the sequel to Space Jam with LeBron James and the Looney Tunes and Ridley Scott’s double this year (The Last Duel and The Gucci House) are some of the renowned films that enter the list of the Razzies.

These are all the nominations for the Razzie 2022, which will be delivered on March 26, one day before the Oscars.

Worst Movie

Diana The Musical (Netflix Version)

infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman In The Window

Worst Actor

Scott Eastwood/Dangerous

Roe Hartampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg/Infinite

worst actress

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn ManningKaren

Ruby Rose/Vanquish

Worst Supporting Actor

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn ManningKaren

Ruby Rose/Vanquish

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson/Infinite

Erin Davie (as Camilla) / Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (as Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

Worst Bruce Willis Performance in 2021

Bruce Willis/American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

worst couple on screen

Any cast member and any regrettable musical number in Diana The Musical

LeBron James and any Warner (or Time Warner owned) animated character in Space Jam New Legends

Jared Leto and his ridiculous accent, his 7 kilo latex mask or his geek clothes

Ben Platt and any other character who thinks that Platt sings all the time is normal in Dear Evan Hansen

Tom and Jerry (that is, Raca and Pica)

Worst remake, plagiarism or sequel

Karen (Unseen Cruella de Vill Remake)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry The Movie

Twist (Oliver Twist Rap Remake)

The Woman in the Window (remake of Rear Window)

worst manager

Christopher Ashley – Diana The Musical

Stephen Chbosky- Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels / Karen Renny Harlin – The Misfits

Joe Wright- The Woman in the Window

worst script

Diana The Musical

Karen

The Misfits

The Woman in the Window

Last year, singer Sia swept the Razzie Awards. Absolute Proof won for Worst Picture, and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Dolittle won for Worst Remake.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, the Oscar nominations 2022and we tell you which are the strongest bets and which of them you can see on streaming platforms like Netflix.