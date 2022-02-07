Razzie 2022 nominations, the awards for the worst of the year that are fattened with Bruce Willis and Jared Leto
These are the nominations for the 2022 Razzie Awards, which celebrate the worst movies and performances of the year with humor… and targeting Amy Adams, Jared Leto, LeBron James or Bruce Willis… who has eight nominations!
The true prelude to the Oscars is not the Golden Globes or the Critics Choice Awards, but the Razzie: the awards for the worst of the year in terms of movies. Every year, the golden raspberry awards they humorously celebrate the biggest nonsense that have passed through movie theaters or platforms, and they are announced just before the Oscars.
Some take it with sportsmanship to enter the “dishonorable” list of nominees for the Razzie, which this year has been baited with Amy Adams, nominated in two categories! with Jared Leto, with Ben Affleck and above all with bruce williswhich has eight nominations… in a category of its own!
The thriller The Woman in the Window, the sequel to Space Jam with LeBron James and the Looney Tunes and Ridley Scott’s double this year (The Last Duel and The Gucci House) are some of the renowned films that enter the list of the Razzies.
These are all the nominations for the Razzie 2022, which will be delivered on March 26, one day before the Oscars.
Worst Movie
- Diana The Musical (Netflix Version)
- infinite
- Karen
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- The Woman In The Window
Worst Actor
- Scott Eastwood/Dangerous
- Roe Hartampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
- LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
- Mark Wahlberg/Infinite
worst actress
- Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
- Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
- Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Taryn ManningKaren
- Ruby Rose/Vanquish
Worst Supporting Actor
Worst Supporting Actress
- Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
- Sophie Cookson/Infinite
- Erin Davie (as Camilla) / Diana the Musical
- Judy Kaye (as Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical
- Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
Worst Bruce Willis Performance in 2021
- Bruce Willis/American Siege
- Bruce Willis / Apex
- Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
- Bruce Willis / Deadlock
- Bruce Willis / Fortress
- Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Bruce Willis / Out of Death
- Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
worst couple on screen
- Any cast member and any regrettable musical number in Diana The Musical
- LeBron James and any Warner (or Time Warner owned) animated character in Space Jam New Legends
- Jared Leto and his ridiculous accent, his 7 kilo latex mask or his geek clothes
- Ben Platt and any other character who thinks that Platt sings all the time is normal in Dear Evan Hansen
- Tom and Jerry (that is, Raca and Pica)
Worst remake, plagiarism or sequel
- Karen (Unseen Cruella de Vill Remake)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Tom & Jerry The Movie
- Twist (Oliver Twist Rap Remake)
- The Woman in the Window (remake of Rear Window)
worst manager
- Christopher Ashley – Diana The Musical
- Stephen Chbosky- Dear Evan Hansen
- “Coke” Daniels / Karen Renny Harlin – The Misfits
- Joe Wright- The Woman in the Window
worst script
- Diana The Musical
- Karen
- The Misfits
- The Woman in the Window
Last year, singer Sia swept the Razzie Awards. Absolute Proof won for Worst Picture, and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Dolittle won for Worst Remake.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, the Oscar nominations 2022and we tell you which are the strongest bets and which of them you can see on streaming platforms like Netflix.