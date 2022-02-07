Radio Profile | Fernandez vs. Berni: the virulent fragility of the tough

Aníbal Fernández and Sergio Berni could be the Al Pacino and Robert De Niro of a police-political thriller, although with the rusticity of a Sylvester Stallone and an Arnold Schwarzenegger, and as long as, of course, they did not have such common cultural roots with Víctor “Shark” Bo and Ricardo “Delfin” Bauleo (RIP). But it happens that the dimension of these two great actors of the great national scene (I am talking about Fernández and Berni), unfortunately and apparently against their wishes, does not go through fiction, but through the crudest and harshest strip of reality. : their leading roles have to do with what is happening on the margins of society, with its tremendous load of crime, violence, helplessness and death out of control.

The theory allows us to suppose that these problems deserve, above all, coordination. Because these are very serious and growing problems that only get complicated by getting carried away by any kind of pettiness and wasting energy. The replacement of Sabina Frederic by Aníbal F., last September, was supposed to come to resolve, precisely, a climate of political disagreements that only allowed crime to gain time. And it was also assumed that Berni could not last long in office if he insisted on putting the emphasis of his public appearances on the differences with the main inhabitants of the Casa Rosada. Well: these days it is clear that all those assumptions were part of the fantasy.

It does not take much sagacity to hear in the accusations crossed these days between Fernández and Berni much more serious presumptions than those recently indicated. The main people in charge of citizen security in the hottest, most populated area of ​​the country are facing mutual disabilities and, what is even worse, hinting at some level of complicity with crime that should inspire President Alberto Fernández and the governor right now. Axel Kicillof to take action on the matter and nip the confrontation in the bud, making things clear and putting everyone to work on what they should work on.

The flagrant irresponsibility of Fernández and Berni is sweet to the palate and music to the ears for an opposition that – as is customary in oppositions that alternately touch us – washes its hands, enjoys the show and applauds Berni more so that the ruling gap does not stop oozing dirt. Berni himself also has something to do with this point: his messages of “iron fist” to conquer macro-bullrichist hearts with an evident electoral sense have been generating several short circuits in the force to which he continues to belong, despite everything.

Twenty-four deaths and countless others affected by poisoned cocaine trafficking should have marked a limit. However, the only thing that was achieved was to stop a taxi driver who doesn’t look like a Patron of Evil – no matter how bad he does and deserves to be in prison for a long time – and to raise the decibels in the government cockfight. Politicking, once again, covers the gap of impotence. The tough fight so that no one sees their respective weak flanks.

by Edi Zunino