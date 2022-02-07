Quintana Roo will host the Multinational Exercise NAMSI 2022

The city of Cozumel, Quintana Roowill host the planning phase of the Multinational Exercise NAMSI 2022, in coordination with U.S Y Canadastarting this Monday the 7th and until Friday the 11th of this month, informed the Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexico (Semar).











The headquarters of Cozumel Naval Sectoras Mexico is the host country, will have the participation of 30 guests from the Armed Forces of the other two participating countries, with the aim of organizing the activities of the multinational exercise.

The Semar detailed that, according to the plans, the NAMSY 2022 It will have its execution stage, between May 7 and 21 of this year, in different scenarios of said entity.

In them, response capacities will be developed to humanitarian assistance situations, safeguarding human life at sea, defense and security against threats to stability in the region, with naval, military and police forces.

It was noted that the exercise is held every year, with the purpose of providing implementation guidance for the North American Maritime Security Initiative (NAMSI).

These are standardized procedures with a minimum reaction time with which to respond to common maritime threats and increase the success of maritime operations by the participating three North American countries.

The interoperability of the participating countries to establish a cooperation mechanism with which to increase maritime protection in the region, through the execution of coordinated maritime operations for the maintenance of the rule of law”, explained Semar, in a statement.

The agency indicated that, in particular, it is planned to develop, in this NAMSY 2022, training capabilities in riverine operations, humanitarian aid and disaster mitigation; maritime interdiction; search and rescue, among other tasks.

