Prolonged COVID Syndrome, the new challenge for experts

Research carried out through patient surveys, has as a long-term result the monitoring of rheumatological conditions

To recognize prolonged COVID.19 syndrome, the most important thing is to take a good history of patients

Within the framework of the Magistral Round Table carried out by the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust organization in which the results of the incidence of Prolonged COVID in patients with the condition lupus.

The rheumatologist Ariana González, from the RCM School of Medicine, was in charge of presenting the results of the infection in a certain group of patients. The expert explained that during 2021 two abstracts were presented. The first had as its main theme the score of studies carried out on 337 patients, of which only 18 were positive for COVID-19. The average age of the patients who participated in this research was 44 years old, and 94% of this group were women.

During the same study period in which these 337 patients were evaluated, a a statistical comparison with data available from the Department of Health of Puerto Rico and the United States, obtaining as a result that there was no greater difference in the percentage of risk of these patients, as highlighted by the expert.

The second abstract was presented at the SouthEast Regional IDeA conference, where the exacerbation of symptoms in this same group of people, after vaccination against COVID-19.

“We had 247 patients who were vaccinated during the period that we studied this cohort, and 14 of them had an exacerbation. We are evaluating the data more thoroughly, and at the moment it has not been significant. It is worth noting that 10 of them did have a severe exacerbation in organsmostly the patients who already had underlying controlled kidney disease; which got worse and most of patients required steroid treatment“.

With this as a base, the terms, according to the literature that have been most reported to date, are inflammatory arthritis and reactive arthritis, which, in fact, is the one that is being diagnosed the most. “For example, Kocygit reported 21 cases where patients developed oligoarticular or polyarticular arthritis with elevated inflammatory markers.”

On the other hand, patients with inflammatory myositis were also reported in a study conducted by Dennis, in which 200 patients participated, of whom 87% reported suffering from myalgia.

In addition to this, many of the patients they mentioned fatigue as one of the main symptoms. Ursini, for his part, recorded that 30% of 616 evaluated met the classification of the American College of Rheumatology for the diagnosis of fibromyalgia.

“Although there is not much information, the concern for us as rheumatologists is that this infection affects innate immunity, which are the toll-like receptors. In addition, they are one of the areas that are affected in the lupus condition. They also work in what is the activation of accessories and all this could in the future cause that the patients who had infection with COVID-19 develop some arthralgia or inflammatory arthritis,” said the expert.

It should be noted that, to recognize prolonged COVID.19 syndrome, the most important thing is to have a good history of the patients and a good physical exam to discern if these are all secondary to a virus infection and have developed or persisted symptoms.