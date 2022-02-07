Pope Francis goes to the ‘Italian Anthill’ and acknowledges that he needs friends

Pope Francis continues to break molds. On this occasion he achieves a new milestone in his nine years at the head of the Vatican: participating as guest on a television talk show. It is something unusual, since it is the first time that we see a Pope in an entertainment program.

It is the well-known show ‘Che tempo che fa’ (How is the weather?) hosted by Fabio Fazio, which has been attended by artists such as Matt Damon and Lady Gaga or politicians Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama and now, also Pope Francis .

The interview was telematic, so Francisco remained in the Vatican and lasted an hour. In her, there was time to talk about everything. From the latest current affairs to your childhood, personal friendships or place of residence.

As he has disclosed, he lives in a hotel and not in the papal apartments like the previous popes. because he needs “friends”. He says that he likes to interact with people and that he has few friends, but that the ones he does have are real. And it is that, as he has told, he needs the closeness of the people. “The old popes were saints but I can’t do it, I’m not very saintly. I need human relationships, so that’s why I live in the Hotel Santa Marta,” he explains. In fact, normally, at the end of his public statements, he usually asks that they pray for him, but in this case, he asked those who do not pray to at least send him good thoughts.

Show your most personal side

As for hobbies, he has said that He likes to dance tango and listens to classical music. In fact, he joked that someone who does not dance tango is not from Buenos Aires.

The pontiff said that when he was a child he wanted to be a butcher, because the one who bought his family always wore a belt full of money.

In the interview, Francisco insisted again on the idea that migrants are welcome and that they integrate into society. “Each country must say how many migrants it can receive,” Francis said, calling for greater solidarity between nations for those hoping to find a better life in Europe.

The presenter mentioned the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, but the Pope did not want to go into the subject, settling it directly with a forceful phrase “War is always destruction.”