Piercing! J Balvin asks for prayers for his mother’s health

COLOMBIA – J Balvin He is considered one of the ambassadors of the reggaeton Worldwide. And it is that, throughout his career, paisa has taken the urban genre to other frontiers where Spanish is not even spoken. There is much he has achieved so far. His teammates themselves have given him the recognition he deserves.

Worse beyond his impact on the music industry, the Colombian is one of the few who also has a great reach on social networks. By showing himself as a real person, he has managed to connect a lot with his fans. Especially for having been honest with his public during a very complex time for him, when he suffered constant attacks of depression Y anxiety.

Recently, J Balvin reappeared in the stories of his profile of Instagram where he wanted to be honest with his more than 50 million followers. On this occasion, the native of Medellin He was very worried and announced that his mother was in a delicate state of health, after getting infected with coronavirus.

“Hi my people. It is good that they understand that we are human beings the same as everyone else and the same thing happens to us that happens to everyone, in general”, the singer of “In Da Getto” began by saying, and then revealed the alarming news. “My mother is in the clinic because her oxygen went down due to covid. I ask for prayers for her, so that we can get out of this,” he added.

The order of J Balvin made many fans speak out to send him good vibes in this process. “Everything will be fine. Trust in the almighty”, “Covered with the blood of Jesus”, “God give him healing”, “I’m sure he’ll recover soon. He will see how he returns home “and” I wish him a speedy recovery “were some of the comments that could be read on different platforms.