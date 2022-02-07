PHOTOS: These are the actors who lost roles in movies for being “fat”

Celebrities such as Henry Cavill, David Harbor and Kate Winslet are part of the actors who have revealed that they were discriminated against, even fired from productions for having gained weight.

For many people, Hollywood is the perfect place where they can fulfill their dreams of becoming successful actors and actresses. And although, indeed, some have achieved it, others have not had the same luck, and that dream, rather, has become a nightmare.

Although it is known that, in the film industry, actors and actresses must comply with certain rules in order to be part of a production, these parameters often exclude and discriminate, even emotionally affect people who do not fall within these traditional standards. . It’s about beauty and physique.

And it is that being an excellent actor, having many awards and enjoying a prestigious career is not enough to be part of the seventh art, since the traditional canons of beauty have been, unfortunately, rooted in this area for a long time, which It has caused some celebrities to not be able to play important roles in movies because they do not have the perfect measurements or heights that the industry demands.

“You’re too fat” or “You have to lose weight” are some of the phrases that, painfully, some celebrities have heard from their producers or directors when it comes to wanting to be part of a feature film. And as unbelievable as it sounds, these celebrities have even been shunned and fired because of their weight.

And it is that the situation that exists in this area, not only lies in the salary gap between men and women, but also in the strict canon of beauty that those who want to be part of the seventh art have to go through.

Here are some actors and actresses who were rejected, fired and even discriminated against for their weight when auditioning for a character role. While some of those were offended and decided to work on their appearance, others embraced their imperfections and decided to love themselves just the way they are.

David Harbor

American actor David Kenneth Harbout failed to play the Blob in X-Men Origins: Wolverine because he was “overweight.” As the famous, 46-year-old commented, in an interview with Stephen Colbert, the director of that film told him that “they were worried about his health” and that he feared that he would not enter the character’s costume.

“I told him, ‘Are you saying I’m too fat to play the Blob?’ That’s when I found out that he had a father’s belly, ”recalled the renowned man famous for his role as Jim Hopper in the Netflix original series,“ Stranger Things ”.

Amanda Michelle Seyfried

Despite being one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry, Amanda Michelle Seyfried has also felt the pressure of the strict rules of the seventh art, because according to a tweet she made a few years ago, “she lost several roles due to being overweight.” Therefore, the 36-year-old model declared that in order not to continue being rejected, she had to get “in shape because I am an actress. He’s screwed up and twisted, but he wouldn’t get the papers any other way. If I had been a little older, no I don’t think I would have been cast in ‘Mamma Mia’!”

liv tyler

The 44-year-old actress is recognized for her participation in the movie “Stolen Beauty.” She revealed to the press that she had to lose weight to play “Arwen” in “The Lord of the Rings”, but when she finished the film, she put on a few extra kilos. This caused her chances to be part of new projects considerably reduced. “They didn’t tell me directly, but they suggested that I reduce my curves to participate in those movies.” However, the American defended her body tooth and nail: “I refuse to surrender to the parameters of Hollywood. To the rest of the world I’m skinny. And I like how I look,” she lashed out.

henry cavill

Not even Superman was spared. The British actor known for playing the man of steel in the latest DC Comics movies, had the chance to play James Bond in the movie ‘Casino Royale’, however, he lost that opportunity because he was “chubby” and the role Daniel Craig kept it.

However, the actor assured the magazine ‘Men’s Health’ that, although the rejection hurt him, but the sincerity of the film’s director, Martin Campbell, motivated him to change and work on his appearance, now he is a heartthrob of the industry.

Chris Pratt

Although he is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood and loved on social media, Pratt experienced tragic moments early in his career that marked his life. And it is that in the tape “Moneyball” he was not accepted because the director told him that he was “too fat”.

The famous, 42-year-old, confessed to “Vanity Fair” that as a result of these discriminations he decided to start working on his physique. “It was the first time I heard someone say, ‘We’re not going to hire you because you’re too fat.’ So I decided to lose weight,” he added,

Kate Winslet

Everyone will remember Rose DeWitt Butaker, the character that Kate Winslet played in the iconic movie “Titanic” (1997). The beginnings of this British actress were affected due to the bullying she received from her drama teacher. Therefore, when Kate received the BAFTA for her role in the film Steve Jobs (2015), she dedicated the award to all the young women who had been discouraged by her bodies. “When I was younger, when I was only 14 years old, a drama teacher told me that I could be fine if I contented myself with fat roles. And look at me now!” she explained to the press.

Ryan Gosling

As revealed by the 41-year-old Canadian actor to The Hollywood Reporter, he was replaced by Mark Wahlberg in the movie The Lovely Bones (2009) where he would play Jack Salmon, after gaining 26 kilos. Although he was supposed to put on weight for the role, the actor was overweight. Given that, the director Peter Jackson fired him a few days before the start of production because he “had a different idea about the appearance of the character.”

Eva Longoria

The American experienced rejection and discrimination first hand after she gained weight when she was pregnant. It was difficult for the famous woman to reach the figure required by the traditional beauty canons of Hollywood and that caused many doors to be closed to her. “Currently, it still happens too often that an actress cannot play the role of a sexy woman if she has been a mother or if she has not been able to exactly recover the figure she had before pregnancy,” the actress explained a while ago to Parents magazine.

