Phil Spencer joins a game with an Xbox fan through Game Pass

We’ve known for a long time that Phil Spencer is not only in charge of Xbox when it comes to business, but he’s also a real gamer and he’s been proving it to us for a long time. Today he has been his facet more gamer the one that has given us this beautiful anecdote.

A user on Reddit named OminicientWolfGaming has shared his experience playing for about an hour with the CEO of Microsoftnot only that, but Phil also invited him to a group to be chatting with the Xbox fan.

Phil Spencer hangs out with fans too

In this story, the Reddit user has commented that he played for an hour with the Xbox boss, in this case they enjoyed Rainbow Six: Extraction. The latest installment of the saga focused on a cooperative in which your mission is to save the world from a virus that devastates every corner of the planet.

In addition to this, it also explains the nerves that the poor fan went through while I was talking to the head of Xbox. An hour in which they talked a little about everything and where, according to their own words, it was difficult to control their nerves and not sound too “fan” during the talk. An experience that you will certainly never forget.