Phil Lord and Christopher Miller Discuss MIB 23, the Men in Black and Jump Street Franchise Crossover That “Was Very Close to Happening”

The MIB 23 logo, the Men in Black and Jump Street crossover. Image: IGN

Crossing of universes in the world of PAPER HEROES. According to Screen Rant (https://screenrant.com/21-jump-street-men-black-crossover-plans-response/), writers/producers/directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (https://en. wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Lord_and_Christopher_Miller#Films) discussed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast MIB 23, the never-produced crossover film of the Men in Black and Jump Street franchises, which would have been directed by James Bobin (The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Dora and the Lost City of Gold).

Lord: “It is true that many of these things have been developed. There was, believe it or not, a Men In Black/Jump Street crossover script that was really funny and really crazy that we really loved.”

Miller: “One of my favorite ideas was the Men In Black, the Black Suits were like martial arts belts where you had to work your way up to black and [a los chicos de Jump Street] they were given blue Men In Black suits.”

Lord: “Basically, the idea was Jonah and Channing’s, something happened while they were on their med school adventure that got them tangled up in the world of Men In Black and made them band together to stop some kind of alien takeover. It was a lot of fun, it was crazy trying to manage these two franchises and not taking both of them down seemed like a real challenge.”

Miller: “I will say it was very close to happening.”

Lord: “Very, very close.”

Men in Black (Men in Black, 1997), Men in Black II (Men in Black II, 2002) and Men in Black 3 (Men in Black 3, 2012), were directed by Barry Sonnenfeld (The Addams Family, Addams Family Values , Get Shorty, Wild Wild West), starring Tommy Lee Jones as Agent K (real name: Kevin Brown) and Will Smith as Agent J (real name: James Darrell Edwards III).

Men in Black: International (Men in Black: International, 2019) was directed by F. Gary Gray (The Negotiator, The Italian Job, Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious), starring Chris Hemsworth as Agent H (name real name: Henry) and Tessa Thompson as Agent M (real name: Molly Wright).

They are based on the comic The Men in Black (1990-1991), written by Lowell Cunningham and illustrated by Sandy Carruthers, originally published by Aircel Comics, acquired by Malibu Comics, which later acquired Marvel.

Lord and Miller directed 21 Jump Street (Special Commando, 2012) and 22 Jump Street (Special Commando 2, 2014), starring Jonah Hill as Morton Schmidt and Channing Tatum as Greg Jenko. Reports indicate that a female spin-off Jump Street: Now for Her Pleasure (no release date) is in development, to be co-written and directed by Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and a sequel titled 24 Jump Street (no release date).

They are based on the television series 21 Jump Street (Special Command, 1987-1991), created by Patrick Hasburgh and Stephen J. Cannell (1941-2010). Johnny Depp played Officer Thomas “Tom” Hanson until the end of the fourth season and had a cameo in the first film. The spin-off Booker (1989-1990) was produced, starring Richard Grieco as Dennis Booker, who came out of 21 Jump Street and appeared briefly in the second film.

Agent J (Will Smith) and Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) in Men in Black (1997). Image: Listal.com

Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent M (Tessa Thompson) in Men in Black: International (2019). Image: Listal.com

Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum) in 21 Jump Street (2012). Image: Listal.com

