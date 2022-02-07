Pete Davidson just wants to be “a support” for Kim Kardashian, after public fight with Kanye West

The drama continues after Kimye’s breakup. Later this week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a very public fight on social media.

Where does Pete Davidson fit into all this drama? Kardashian’s new boyfriend stays behind the fights, but according to a report from Hollywood Life, he is always ready to support her.

“Pete has been totally different than Kanye and is a shoulder for her to cry on. He has her back covered completely,” the source close to the couple said.

Kim and Pete started dating last year after meeting on a “Saturday Night Live” taping. Their first date took place in California in October of last year, where they were caught kissing.

“Pete knows that Kim is an independent woman and that she can handle this on her own,” added the same source.

“He wants Kim to know that he is always there for her, but he is also making sure that she is not getting too involved in the drama. That’s one of the biggest reasons their relationship works, because he’s different from Kanye. Kanye is only condoning Kim for splitting up with him.”

Yesterday it was reported that only Kris Jenner communicates with Kanye, trying to make peace between her daughter and her ex.