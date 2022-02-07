Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, getting closer to the Oscar nomination

The countdown is over for the Hollywood Academy to announce the Oscar nominees on Tuesday and the names of Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem sound increasingly louder to be among the candidates for the prestigious awards.

Most Hollywood media include the Spanish couple in their pools, although for very different jobs: “Madres Paralelas” in Cruz’s case and “Being the Ricardos” in Bardem’s, two of the films that could garner nominations together to favorites like “Dune”, “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog”.

The excellent reception that Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film has had in the United States has once again placed Cruz, its leading lady, among the most valued actresses of the season, along with Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Kirsten Stewart (” Spencer”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being The Ricardos”).

It would be the fourth Oscar nomination for the Spanish actress, who won it in 2009 for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and already aspired to the award for a work in Spanish with “Volver” (2007), to which her candidacy for “Nine” was added. (2010).

Language has not been a barrier for Cruz to receive international applause. Her role, as a single mother who wants to open the common grave in which her family was buried during the Civil War, has led her to win the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival and the award for best actress according to the Film Critics Association. The Angels.

That same group has honored “Madres Paralelas” with the award for best soundtrack, composed by Alberto Iglesias, who could also win a nomination.

For his part, Pedro Almodóvar has more chances of sneaking into the nominees for best original screenplay than for best direction, a very close category that has Steven Spielberg, Denis Villeneuve and Jane Campion as big favorites.

In the case of Bardem, who already has a gold statuette for “No Country for Old Men” (2008) and two nominations for “Before Night Falls” (2001) and “Biutiful” (2011), his options to be present at the Oscar are doubles.

The most feasible is that he achieves a candidacy for giving life to comedian Desi Arnaz, a Cuban who starred alongside actress Lucille Ball in one of the most watched series in US history, “I Love Lucy”, which in the fifties gathered half of the televisions in the country.

The popularity of the series and the applause that his co-star, Nicole Kidman, has received, would help the Spanish to be present in a list of nominees that has Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) and Will Smith ( “KingRichard).

Another more remote scenario would see Bardem campaigning for the Oscar for best international film if “El Buen Patrón”, a Spanish film in which he stars, manages to be among the five candidates.

Despite the fact that Fernando León de Araona’s film passed the first cut and is one of the fifteen semifinalists, it is very difficult to get to the final.

Nor will it be easy for the other two options in Spanish, “Noche de Fuego” (Mexico) and “Plaza Catedral” (Panama), before works pampered by critics such as the Italian “Fue la mano de Dios”, the Norwegian “The Worst Person in The World” and the Japanese “Drive My Car”.

SURE BETS: “BELFAST”, “THE POWER OF THE DOG”, “DUNE” AND “LICORICE PIZZA”

As a novelty, this year the Oscars will announce a fixed list of ten films nominated for best film, instead of the variable number that had been occupying the last editions.

Looking at the other awards selections, the light-hearted comedy “Licorice Pizza,” the western drama “The Power of The Dog,” the autobiographical “Belfast,” and the minimalist sci-fi “Dune” are this year’s big bets, except surprise.

The Marvel franchise could benefit from the increase in candidates and see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (the highest-grossing film of the year) among the nominees, although it will have to convince an Academy that is reluctant to superheroes and more inclined to historical musicals. , like the new “West Side Story”, or the “indie” quota led by “CODA”.

The announcement of the nominees will begin at 05:00 local time in Los Angeles (13:00 GMT).