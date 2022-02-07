Pablo Larraín will produce a pandemic thriller with Rosamund Pike

director’s projects Paul Larrain they do not stop. After his success directing “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart, the Chilean filmmaker will produce “Rich Flo”a pandemic thriller starring Rosamund Pike.

The news of the new project was shared by the Deadline cinema portal.

a pandemic of terror

Larraín will be part of the group of producers along with his brother, Juan de Dios, through his joint producer Fabula. The tape will be under the direction of Spanish Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and the script by Pedro Rivero.

Thus, “Rich Flu” will tell the story of a rare disease that will end the lives of the richest and most influential people in the world. First with billionaires and celebrities, then it will threaten anyone with a fortune.

Rosamund Pike to star in pandemic-themed thriller ‘Rich Flu,’ produced by Pablo Larraín. A disease kills off some of the richest people on the planet. Then it threatens to strike anyone with any sort of fortune. People then flood the market with assets the world no longer wants. pic.twitter.com/YNBPxmp0q8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 3, 2022

The film will explore the lengths people would go to save themselves “when the wealth that made the world go round suddenly becomes its most dangerous commodity.”

“It’s a huge physical saga, full of twists, turns, and surprises. But above all, it is a complex and provocative emotional journey into the depths of the human soul and the pinnacles of our glorious self-indulgence.” Gaztelu-Urrutia pointed out.

The Chilean elbowed with stars

The film “Rich Flu” will have the actress Rosamund Pike in its main role, living in the midst of a pandemic, not very different from the one currently experienced in the world.

At 43, Pike has been nominated for an Oscar for her film “Gone Girl” in 2014, and won a Golden Globe for his performance in the black comedy Netflix’s “I Care A Lot.”

While Pablo Larraín is known for his work in “Jackie”directing Natalie Portman, and now with Kristen Stewart in “Spencer” like Princess Diana.

Pablo Larraín’s new project with Rosamund Pike will begin filming at the second half of this yearwith the Sierra/Affinity team for distribution in Europe.