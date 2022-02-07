Oscar Awards: Salma Hayek and the most expensive outfits on the red carpet

The Oscar Awards are getting closer, so this time we are going to remember some of the most expensive outfits, to be precise the jewels that some of them wear. the great Hollywood stars that have appeared over the years on the red carpet of the latest editions. Among the names to be featured are Salma Hayek, Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Before the 94th edition of the Academy Awards takes place, we want to remember the nine actresses and singers who presented themselves with the most expensive clothes in history. It has to be mentioned that they are around millions of dollars due to the jewelry they wear.

Hollywood stars

Salma Hayek: The Veracruz woman was presented in 2018 to impact the world of cinema with luxury jewelry that is around the 4.2 million dollars. The accessories belonged to the prestigious designer Harry Winston.

Nicole Kidman: The actress was presented in 2008 with a necklace that had 7,500 diamonds. The piece had a value of 7 million dollars and it is said that it was made exclusively for her. The diamonds were from L’Wren Scott.

Sandra Bullock: For 2014, the nominee for best actress for “Gravity” arrived with a jewelry that was around 8.2 million. The diamonds were from Lorraine Schwartz.

Anne Hathaway: In 2011, the actress was presented with an expensive and subtle jewelry that was around the 10 million dollars. Of course, it left everyone with their mouths open by combining it with an incredible red dress.

Charlize Theron: The South African wore earrings valued at 4.5 million, which were added to some rings, pendants and earrings to complete a total of 15 million at the gala in 2013.

Cate Blanchett: The 2014 gala presented an even more expensive jewelry, being the winner of the Oscar thanks to participation in Jasmine. The articles had a value that was around 18 million dollars.

Glory Stuart: The winner of the Titanic was presented in 1998 with jewelry listed by 20 million dollars. It was something similar to the one featured in the feature film, that is, the ‘Heart of the Sea’ necklace.

Madonna: The singer appeared in 1991 to cause a sensation in every way. On that occasion she wore a set of jewels that are around the 20 million dollars.

Lady Gaga: In 2019, he performed alongside Bradley Cooper. The singer wore a ring valued at 30 million dollars. This accessory belonged to Audrey Hepburn.

