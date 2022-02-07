Open your eyes | Ceuta Television | News Ceuta

It is very unusual for us to put the current interest in a documentary series, especially if it is focused on nature issues, but let’s make room this week for a spectacular production by National Geographic (who else) about planet Earth. The proposal, distributed by Disney+ on its streaming platform has the intention of removing concerns, turning predefined ideas like a sock, and seeing the environment in which we live in all its splendor and enjoying it intensely and with all the senses.

Behind this difficult undertaking is the prestigious New York filmmaker Darren Aronofski, director of films such as Requiem for a Dream (2000), The Fountain of Life (2006), The Wrestler (2008), or Black Swan (2010), a film for which which was nominated for an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and for which he won the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival. The host of the 6 episodes, about 40 minutes each, is an always restless and intrepid Will Smith, who is friendly and approachable, and imbues himself with an adventurous spirit to launch himself into risky life experiences in brutal and beautiful natural environments, no double specialist worth it, one of those that everyone dreams of doing at some point in their lives, but ends up not having the opportunity or daring to do them.

Deserts, active volcanoes, glaciers, fjords, abyssal bottoms, ravines, rivers, jungle, and some other locations of similar attraction will be the basis of a holistic review of the Earth, seen calmly enough to appreciate the small details and more than a reason for the evolution of what surrounds us. Smith surrounds himself with collaborators who will give him support as well as guide him on his extreme journeys, some as surprising and worthy as a blind explorer or an adventurer with a prosthetic leg…

One of the best-known actors on the planet lends himself with stupendous results to showing himself tiny before the grandeur of nature, and uncovers many fears in complicity with the viewer, who will end up valuing the effort and the final material that is offered with the packaging of an image and a sound that brings these wild environments closer to the living room with a photographic work and a spectacular level of detail, far from boredom, believe me; one can not only see this miniseries with analytical eyes and be infected with transcendence, and it is just as important the fact that it is a product of the most fun.

It is not the first collaboration between National Geographic, Darren Aronofski and Will Smith, but it may be the most interesting, the best conducted, the one that deserves our free time, however little it may be, an open mind and, if possible, a good audio team. and video in which to enjoy it.

JUAN CARRASCO DE LAS HERAS → [email protected]