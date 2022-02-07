One more step in Hollywood: ”The Cleaning Lady” arrives at Fox with Adan Canto

MEXICO CITY.— From Halle Berry’s abusive and beater in “Herida”, a Netflix film, the Mexican Adan Canto continues to make his way to Hollywood, now as a mobster in the Fox series, “The Cleaning Lady”.

The native of Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, maintains his steady pace by combining his acting work in film and television.

After the premiere on Fox on January 3, the series starring Elodie Yung in the role of Thony de la Rosa, and Adan Canto as Arman Morales, came to HBO Max.

“I had to be a mobster with a good heart and very good principles. What I like about this series is that it explores the lives of different people and how the circumstances in their lives bring them to the point where they are in the story,” he recounts.

The main character (Thony de la Rosa) is a Cambodian doctor who has to come to the United States to seek to save the life of her son who suffers from an immune problem and ends up working as a cleaning woman.

Arman Morales, played by Canto, is related to Thony, the woman who cleans, involving her in the murders that his criminal organization commits.

For the 40-year-old Mexican, being part of “The Cleaning Lady” is one more step in his career in Hollywood, where he expresses, he is already recognized.

In 2014, Canto shared credits with Kevin Bacon in the series “The Following”; with Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Lawrence on “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and rubbed elbows with Kiefer Sutherland on the show Designated Survivor.

In addition, in November 2021, the name of Adan Canto became relevant on Netflix with the premiere of “Herida”, as he shares his role with Halle Berry.

“It is very nice to work with people (actors and actresses) that I met watching their films while I was growing up in the north of the country (Mexico) and that I never imagined that I would work with them. Now being able to enjoy working with personalities like Kevin Bacon, Halle Berry, Kiefer Sutherland is very nice and a great experience”, says Adán in an interview.