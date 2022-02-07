NYC Expands Access to Lifestyle Medicine Services at Six Public Health Care Sites

What you should know New York City will expand lifestyle medicine services at six public health care sites, Mayor Eric Adams and the hospital system announced Monday. NYC Health + Hospitals.

The new expansion will provide dedicated team-based support for healthy lifestyle changes, including an emphasis on a plant-based diet.

The programming seeks to help address the burdens of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and other common chronic conditions that disproportionately affect Black and Latino New Yorkers.

The new expansion will give patients living with chronic illness the tools to make healthy lifestyle changes, including access to plant-based diet resources. The program will be expanded to serve adult patients from NYC Health + Hospitals who qualify at Jacobi, Lincoln, Woodhull, Kings County and Elmhurst hospitals, as well as Gotham Health, Vanderbilt. The expansion of the program will be implemented during the next year.

In 2019, with the advocacy of then-Brooklyn Borough President Adams, the Bellevue Plant-Based Lifestyle Medicine Program was launched, one of the first of its kind in a safety net healthcare setting. The program takes an interdisciplinary approach to reducing patients’ cardiometabolic risk, where a team of physicians, dietitians, and health coaches help patients make evidence-based lifestyle changes, including adopting a healthy diet. based on plants, increasing physical activity and improving sleep habits, reducing stress, avoiding risky substances and providing social support. The program has received national attention and there has been a high demand for services, including self-referrals from more than 850 New York City residents.

Each of the sites that will receive the expanded lifestyle medicine services will be equipped with a full-time dietitian and health coach, as well as medical teams. Participants will be referred by their health care providers or may self-refer. Criteria for participants include heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and/or obesity-related health problems.

Patients who enroll in one of the programs will receive a comprehensive medical evaluation by a team physician, with particular attention to current lifestyle behaviors and social needs. They will also meet one-on-one with a dietitian and health coach and participate in group education on topics including nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress reduction, and other lifestyle pillars. The lifestyle medicine team will individualize the behavior change approach for each patient, taking into account cultural traditions, socioeconomic circumstances, family situations, and other key factors.

In addition to expanding access to lifestyle medicine services, NYC Health + Hospitals will be associated with American College of Lifestyle Medicine to help provide additional lifestyle medicine training to care teams, as well as with Plant-Powered Subway New York to offer cooking demonstrations to patients at the Kings County Hospital site.

The expansion of N’s lifestyle medicine servicesYC Health + Hospitals is based on a commitment to putting healthy eating and other beneficial lifestyle habits at the forefront of patient care. In 2019, the system launched meatless mondays at its 11 acute care hospitals. The program was launched in an effort to provide a broader range of healthy meal options to hospital patients and introduce them to the benefits of plant-based nutrition so they could make important lifestyle choices that would lead to living a healthier life. healthier.

“Today, New York City is once again leading the way with the most comprehensive expansion of lifestyle medicine programming in the nation,” said Mayor Adams. “This is personal to me – a plant-based lifestyle helped save my life, and I am thrilled that New Yorkers in every zip code have access to this critical programming. Together, we will stop fueling the health care crisis and ensure that all New Yorkers can access the healthy lifestyles they deserve.”