numbers in the National Lottery, Sunday February 6

The Zodiac Draw will announce its results, numbers that fell and winners. Draw No. 1557, Sunday, February 6.

The winning number of the Grand Prize was: 4682. The other prizes can be viewed on the following poster:

The National lottery will have its Zodiac Draw No. 1557. The winning numbers and results will be announced starting at 8:00 p.m. CDMX time.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Zodiac Draw will be published in the official website of the National Lottery.

A piece of the Zodiac Draw has a value of $35, while a complete series costs $400. The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

This raffle will start at 8:00 p.m. CDMX time. All results can be checked by CLICKING HERE.

How much does it cost to participate in the Zodiac Draw of the National Lottery?

Zodiac Draw: list of prizes for this draw of the National Lottery of Mexico

The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $350,000,000 mxn. While those people who bought a series can win up to $7,000,000 mxn.

Lotenal Calendar: what time does the Zodiac Draw start

The Zodiac Draw of the National Lottery is held once a week: every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. CDMX time.