No desire to take a bath? Find out what would happen to your body if you stop doing it for a month and why it’s a trend in Hollywood

Can you imagine living with someone who hasn’t bathed for weeks, even months? The very idea for many can generate rejection, immediately thinking of a number of bad smells or raggedy appearance. But apparently this option is not as terrible as it sounds.

The physicist and professor at Yale University, a specialist in public health, decided to carry out the experiment and stop bathing for a month, all for science, and to see what happens to the body in the face of this radical decision. Hamblin assures that today he can do an intense exercise routine and that his body still does not produce a bad odor.

james hamblin

The key for him is to make this a progressive process, he did not stop bathing from one day to the next, but decided to do it in stages until he no longer enters the shower. First Hamblin stopped using body cleansing products while bathing, such as soap, creams, scrubs, shampoo or conditioner.

Behind this, the next step was to stop using deodorants, until finally just washing her face and hands in the morning, and removing any stains her body might have, nothing more. At first the results were not very favorable, since in the process of his body getting used to not using cleaning products, he smelled quite bad and her hair had a greasy texture, but this disappeared.

After a while, Hamblin no longer had a bad smell, even after exercising, at least he doesn’t feel it and neither do his friends. “I have asked friends to smell me, and everything is fine.”

trend in hollywood

But Hamblin is not the first who has experimented with not bathing for weeks, in Hollywood there are several actors and actresses who have declared that they are not very fond of water, and that they can spend a long time without this ritual every morning.

Brad Pitt is one of them, who admitted some time ago that he does not always take a bath, at that time his reason for not doing so was being the father of six children, which did not always leave him the time to do so. Instead, he used baby wipes, the same ones babies use.

The couple of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, are also others who do not care about bathing or not, nor their children. For Kunis, the reason is that she did not have hot water when she was a child, so she did not bathe much, she does the same with her children whom she did not bathe as babies.

It’s the same for her husband, who claims he only wipes his armpits and crotch every day, but if there’s no visible dirt, there’s no reason for a shower.

Robert Pattinson can also go weeks, specifically without washing his hair, according to what he stated in an interview he does not see the point in doing this. Bathing is not a priority for Zac Efron either, despite leading an active life and exercising.