Niklas Süle will trade Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund

New team for Niklas Süle. With a contract that links him to Bayern Munich until July 30 and the protagonist of a good number of rumors in recent months, the 26-year-old defender could finally have chosen a new squad in which to continue his professional career from the start. next summer.

Follow after this ad

Specifically, and confirming everything that has been pointed out for a long time, it is about Borussia Dortmund, a squad that will close its signing at zero cost at the end of this course. From this Moor, the center-back will do the opposite path to the one that Robert Lewandowski, Mario Götze or Mats Hummels already did in their day.

Destination Dortmund

Linked to different notable teams on the international scene such as Real Madrid or FC Barcelona and also become a priority of the millionaire Newcastle with a view to giving a boost to his defense, his intention to continue in Germany with a view to defining his future has finally prevailed.

According to different media such as Frankfurter Rundschau or bild the agreement between both parties is a fact, so we will have to be attentive in order to know when the operation will be officially confirmed.