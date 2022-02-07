Nicolás Larcamón’s message to Santiago Baños and America

Larcamón sent a message to Santiago Baños and América

February 06, 2022 7:36 p.m.

The Eagles of America They continue with a streak that has made their fans offer as they add five games in a row without getting a single victory. This has caused that the position of technician of Santiago Solari be seen in danger because the azulcrema directive has grown tired of the lack of results.

That’s why the fans and the same Santiago Baths already begun the search for a new technician, I would try to Nicholas Larcamon the commander of Puebla who so far has had a great season as they are first in the table. This is why the same Emilio Azcarraga would have decided to take over the services of the technician from Puebla.

even the same Nicholas Larcamon He would have sent a clear message to the Azulcremas fans who doubt his ability to handle the América dressing room. This would have been received by the board and they would be willing to pay their termination clause to get their services in this contest.

What was the message that Nicolás Larcamón sent to Santiago Baños and to America?

Many doubted Larcamón’s ability to achieve the same results he has had with the Puebla and replicate them with AmericaWell, this afternoon I make it clear that this is going to be totally different because with those from the fringe he achieved an extremely important victory that places the Pueblans in first position in the league with 10 units after four days, making it clear that He has the ability to lead a big Mexican soccer club.

