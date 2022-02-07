Nicolás Larcamón does not think about his future, he focuses on Puebla

The coach of La Franja indicates that his squad is used to surprise headers in the results of their matches

Nicholas Larcamontechnician of Pueblacommented that don’t think about the future and he only concentrates on his responsibilities with La Franja, despite the fact that he is already on the radar of several teams.

“With my future, always the same, I am connected with what happens as a group. One feels it that way, out of respect and because of the way in which one should bond. I don’t think about anything other than my obligations, focused on that. What comes in the future, I don’t know,” he said. Nicolás Larcamón, coach of Puebla.

Nicolás Larcamón has Puebla as the leader of Clausura 2022, after four days. imago7

The coach of La Franja commented that teamwork is what reduces the “distances” that his team has with other clubs with a larger budget. The Puebla He is the leader of Clausura 2022, in four days.

“I have nothing to say about the coaches, one works in the conditions that are presented to him. I am happy with what I have, in the economic sum we are at the bottom of the table, I do not feel that it is a soccer reality, I do not think we are the worst squad, together we narrow the distance and reduce the differences with a squad with better budgets ”, he added Larcamon.

about leadership, Larcamon He commented that his players “are used to surprise labels”, although they know that “there are 13 days left to finish the tournament”.

“We know how to live with the label of surprise, of good or great moment, it happened to us in the first semester, in the second also and in the reclassification against Chivas the same. We are aware that we have a good start, it is nothing more or less than that, which must be ratified on Friday. We cannot allow ourselves to play at 90 percent, because we put our moment at risk. We are a team that works and prepares the game with an exemplary level of prominence. There is a lot to play for and it is very demanding”.