NICOLAS CAGE WOULD PLAY GHOST RIDER IN DOCTOR STRANGE 2

Through Twitter the insider @Moth_Culture announced that Nicolas Cage will once again play Ghost Rider

According to various insiders and leakers, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have even more cameos and character appearances than Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame, but the superheroes and supervillains we’ll see won’t come from the MCU. but of the live-action film adaptations that other film studios have previously developed, such as 20th Century Fox.

Due to the above, it has been rumored that we will see the actors who played the X-Men and the Fantastic Four from these films return, and even a new leak suggests that Nicolas Cage himself will return to play Ghost Rider.

Through Twitter, the insider @Moth_Culture announced that Nicolas Cage will once again play Ghost Rider, but, unlike the version seen in the duology that he starred in the past, this time the character will have blue flames, which would make it similar to the cosmic version of the Phantom Rider seen in the comics.

Despite the fact that the films starring this actor were not blockbusters or received good reviews, they marked the childhood of many and were quite entertaining, so we are sure that more than one will like to know this leak. However, the same informant assures that it is still a rumor, so we advise you not to form great expectations and wait for Marvel Studios, Sam Raimi, the director of the film, or the actor himself to officially reveal the possible introduction of this character. in the MCU.

Finally, we remind you that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released next May 6, 2022.