New photos of Tom Cruise on the set of Doctor Strange 2 suggest that he could be ‘Iron Man’ – FayerWayer

New images have emerged on the internet with the renowned actor Tom Cruise in what is rumored would be the recording set of Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness, where it is speculated that he would be interpreting an alternative version of Hombre de HierroPreviously played by Robert Downey Jr.

The film, directed by Sam Raimi, stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role and will deal with the chaos that can be unleashed with the possibilities of the Marvel multiverse, so many fans are creating many theories about the appearances that would appear in the movie. film, from Cruise in the role of the famous Tony Stark to the return of Hugh Jackman in the iconic role of Wolverine.

In the images you can see the star of Top Gun and Mission Impossible, standing in front of a green screen and then in a special suit for animation, similar to those Downey used for the mechanical armor of his character, already deceased in the cinematic universe of Marvel.

Cruise was one of the favorites to be Iron Man in 2008

Rumors of Tom Cruise in the role of the billionaire superhero stem from the fact that originally, in 2008, Cruise was one of the options that Marvel Studios executives studied for the role, even above Downey himself.

It should be noted that many fans also point out that the images are of low quality and may be a computer alteration, but the same thing happened several months ago with the Spider-Man movie and suspicions about whether or not Tobey Maguire appeared and Andrew Garfield, which turned out to be real.

This Sunday the 13th, a clip or second trailer for the film is expected to be released during the Super Bowl commercials., as is customary for the superhero movie studio, which plans to release two previews of its productions that day.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will be released on May 6. In addition to Cumberbatch in the title role, the film will also star Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez, among others.