New photos of ‘Tom Cruise as Iron Man’ land online from the sets of Doctor Strange 2. Fans debate how real they are

New footage has emerged to strengthen the claim that superstar Tom Cruise is playing a variant of the iconic Marvel superhero Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, in the upcoming film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The footage shows Tom, with a goatee, walking in front of a green screen. Another image shows him wearing some sort of suit of mechanical armor in front of a green screen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about the main character trying to contain the fallout from his multiverse-fracturing spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Marvel having introduced the concept of multiverse and variants, several actors are expected to play variations of popular characters already seen on screen. Tom is expected to have a cameo to fit the theme. His casting could be a nod to the fact that he was among the first actors considered for the role almost two decades ago before Robert Downey Jr. was finally cast as Iron Man.

However, not all fans are convinced that the images are genuine. A Twitter user shared the new images alongside older images of Josh Brolin as Thanos and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange from previous MCU movie sets, showing just how similar they were. The accompanying text in Spanish read: “The ‘leaked photos’ of Tom Cruise on the set of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ are FAKE.”

Another user shared all the alleged Tom Cruise leaks from the movie sets, writing, “If this is your proof that Tom Cruise is in Doctor Strange 2, then I think it’s safe to say you’ll believe anything.”

But still, there are plenty of believers in the images, mainly because many claimed that the images of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire from Spider-Man: No Way Home were also fake. However, they turned out to be genuine in the end and both actors appeared as their versions of Spider-Man in the film.

Rumors have been swirling that Tom Cruise will play a version of Iron Man in the Doctor Strange sequel. Previously, a set of images purported to show the star dressed in a motion-capture suit on sets for the film. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

Some reports have also claimed that Tony Stark’s version of Tom will be revealed in the film’s next TV spot, which will likely be revealed next weekend during the Superbowl. However, as always, Marvel has kept its cards close to his chest.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, will be released on May 6. In addition to Benedict in the title role, the film also stars Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez.